Ontario’s Consumer Battery Collection and Recycling to get Boost from New Partnership

Call2Recycle Canada, Inc. and Raw Materials Company commit to smooth transition to new regulatory environment

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call2Recycle®, Canada’s first and largest consumer battery collection and recycling program, and Raw Materials Company (RMC), an industry leading battery-recycling company, will work together to enhance the collection and recycling of used consumer batteries across Ontario. The two companies are collaborating to offer residents, business and municipalities increased access to battery collection and recycling in the province. This comes as Call2Recycle will begin serving as an Ontario producer responsibility organization (PRO) according to the new Ontario Batteries Regulation scheduled to take effect July 1, 2020.

With work already in progress between Call2Recycle and RMC, the collaboration reaffirms both leaders’ commitment to a seamless transition with no disruption to existing consumer battery collection and recycling services when the Ontario government enacts the new Regulation for end-of-life battery management. Both companies continue to work together by combining their strengths in the areas of safety, efficiency, coverage and state-of-the-art recycling practices to support the re-use and recycling tenets of the circular economy. This collaboration will help establish an efficient producer responsibility program that will see an increase in consumer drop-off locations resulting in augmented collections and recycling of consumer batteries across Ontario.

RMC, an existing service provider for Call2Recycle, will continue to process batteries collected by Call2Recycle in Ontario—a move that aligns with Call2Recycle’s continual focus on cost efficiencies and minimizing its environmental footprint by sorting, shipping and processing end-of-life batteries as close as possible to where they are collected. By enhancing the existing partnership, increased collections are anticipated, and the majority of consumer batteries collected in Ontario will remain in the province for processing and recycling which is good for environment and the local economy. The new collaboration also continues RMC’s history of working alongside local stewardship and producer responsibility programs to increase Ontario's battery collection and recycling rate.

“RMC’s focus has always been to find solutions that are not only economical, but also considered socially and environmentally sustainable. We are proud to expand our work with partners to divert as many batteries as possible from landfill. As new regulatory rules take effect in Ontario starting July 1, 2020, we are excited to create new solutions with Call2Recycle to ensure the public in all the municipalities we serve continue to have options to manage their used batteries responsibly,” says RMC president James Ewles.

“The collaboration between Call2Recycle and RMC is a win on many fronts for all Ontarians. Both Call2Recycle and RMC are well-established and trusted providers in the province and we each bring unique strengths to the partnership. RMC has tremendous reach in Ontario, and Call2Recycle is the only Responsible Recycling (R2) certified battery collection and recycling program in Canada. Our best practices for safe, efficient and cost-effective battery collection will be integrated into our work together. It is great for the environment, great for consumers who will have increased drop-off options for their used batteries, great for our many members who will benefit from a cost-effective national program, and great for the Ontario economy,” says Joe Zenobio, Call2Recycle Canada, Inc. President.

About Call2Recycle

Call2Recycle is the largest national consumer battery collection and recycling program and is the approved battery stewardship organization for the regulated provinces of British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, and the official collector for the Federal Government. With approximately 1,500 collection sites already across Ontario, Call2Recycle’s partnership with RMC will further increase its national reach and introduce greater economies of scale for its member organizations including battery manufacturers and retailers.

Raw Materials Company Inc. (RMC)

RMC has been an ISO 14001 registered organization since 2000. It has engineered a battery recycling process that recycles and reuses all components of alkaline batteries in a sustainable manner so that nothing is landfilled. All recycled materials are reused in industry, preventing the need for further mining and depletion of finite natural resources.

– 30 –



For more information, please contact:

Tom Horn

Proof Inc.

thorn@getproof.com

(416) 969-2781

Fiona Bishop Johnston

Director of Communications, Call2Recycle Canada

fjohnston@call2recycle.ca

416-307-2854

James Ewles

President, RMC

jewles@rawmaterials.com

(905) 835-1203 x 226



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.