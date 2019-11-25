IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – October 2019

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for October 2019.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.59 trillion at the end of October 2019. Assets increased by $6.4 billion or 0.4% compared to September 2019. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $1.3 billion in October 2019.

ETF assets totalled $192.3 billion at the end of October 2019. Assets increased by $4.4 billion or 2.3% compared to September 2019. ETFs recorded net sales of $3.8 billion in October 2019.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Oct. 2019 Sep. 2019 Oct. 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 593 161 (1,751 ) 81 5,403 Equity (1,719 ) (2,498 ) (1,237 ) (11,464 ) 3,088 Bond 1,690 2,599 (1,911 ) 16,278 (2,652 ) Specialty 722 629 917 5,755 3,329 Total Long-term Funds 1,285 892 (3,981 ) 10,650 9,168 Total Money Market Funds 37 443 402 1,165 1,223 Total 1,322 1,334 (3,579 ) 11,815 10,391

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Oct. 2019 Sep. 2019 Oct. 2018 Dec. 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 805.2 803.1 751.8 737.1 Equity 514.3 513.7 480.5 460.0 Bond 215.4 212.7 183.4 180.2 Specialty 25.6 24.8 17.8 18.3 Total Long-term Funds 1,560.6 1,554.2 1,433.5 1,395.6 Total Money Market Funds 29.6 29.5 25.9 27.5 Total 1,590.2 1,583.8 1,459.4 1,423.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Oct. 2019 Sep. 2019 Oct. 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 123 74 94 1,591 1,058 Equity 1,856 (1,068 ) 1,409 6,297 10,279 Bond 1,083 1,032 (375 ) 8,924 4,114 Specialty 162 196 (24 ) 747 (166 ) Total Long-term Funds 3,224 233 1,104 17,559 15,286 Total Money Market Funds 621 329 247 1,791 694 Total 3,845 562 1,351 19,349 15,980

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Oct. 2019 Sep. 2019 Oct. 2018 Dec. 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 4.5 4.4 2.6 2.6 Equity 117.9 115.5 100.1 97.6 Bond 62.9 61.9 51.1 52.2 Specialty 3.3 3.1 2.3 2.3 Total Long-term Funds 188.6 184.8 156.1 154.7 Total Money Market Funds 3.7 3.1 1.4 1.9 Total 192.3 187.9 157.5 156.6

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC ETF data is complemented with data from Morningstar Canada Inc.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca .

For more information please contact:



Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317



