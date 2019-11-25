Simplus Announces Key Hires to Bolster Salesforce Manufacturing Practice

Tom Lovell and Alyssa Suchy join the Simplus team to support the manufacturing practice as a Manufacturing Cloud launch partner.

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, UT, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplus, a Certified Salesforce Platinum Partner and Manufacturing Cloud launch partner, is pleased to welcome Tom Lovell and Alyssa Suchy to the global Simplus family. Both will be instrumental in supporting customer digital transformation and growth within Simplus’ rapidly growing manufacturing practice.

Tom Lovell, Simplus’ manufacturing industry lead, brings over 15 years of experience in helping companies implement data and process-driven strategies that bridge the gap between business and IT. With an emphasis on Einstein Analytics as well as discrete and process manufacturing, Tom provides strategic expertise to the evolving technological needs of the manufacturing industry. Tom’s role will involve leading the Simplus go-to-market for manufacturing in North America.

Alyssa Suchy, Simplus’ new manufacturing sales director, shares extensive knowledge in sales, Quote-to-Cash implementations, enterprise-wide digital transformation, change management, custom configuration, predictive analytics and managed services. Alyssa has worked as a trusted advisor to C-Level executives at $2BN–$5BN Fortune 1,000 organizations in the industrial space and led multiple global (APAC, EMEA, North America) digital transformation projects. She has extensive knowledge of the unique change management and training efforts required for global transformative success and a deep understanding of minimizing revenue leakage through centralized data and automation. Alyssa graduated magna cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

With digitization identified as a top manufacturing priority, businesses want to be more customer-based but recognize their technology must catch up to the needs of the modern customer. A survey published in the Gartner 2018 CIO Agenda found that “70 percent of manufacturers will be held back because of outdated business models and technology.”

Recently, Salesforce responded to those needs by launching Manufacturing Cloud. Manufacturing Cloud delivers a new level of business visibility and collaboration between the sales and operations organizations of a manufacturing company. This allows them to have a better view of their customers through powerful new sales agreements and account-based forecasting solutions, providing visibility into their customer interactions while enabling them to generate more robust and unified forecasts.

“I am impressed with the industry knowledge and innovative thinking that Tom and Alyssa bring to Simplus,” said Mike Lockert, Chief Revenue Officer at Simplus. “It’s precisely what our customers in the manufacturing industry need: to focus on key strategic outcomes of profitable growth, operational efficiency, and integrated customer experiences.”

