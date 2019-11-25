Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark Fleckner Provides Us Insight Into Our Eyesight: Posterior Vitreous Detachment

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ophthalmologist, Mark Fleckner , strives to educate people about eye diseases, prevention, and treatment.One such eye disease is posterior vitreous detachment or PVD.Posterior vitreous detachment is an eye condition. It occurs when the part of the eye (called the vitreous) shrinks and separates from the retina.A gel-like substance, the vitreous is a transparent liquid in the eyeball. The retina is a light-sensitive area at the back of the eye.PVD happens at the back of the eye due to changes in the vitreous gel.It sounds complicated, but Dr. Mark Fleckner breaks PVD down into simpler terms for us.PVD is a non-sight threatening eye disease. Symptoms can include flashes and floaters in the eye.The prognosis for PVD symptoms is that they typically subside over time. It can take several weeks to six months for them to disappear.In some rare cases, patients might still have floaters for up to a year or longer, but this is highly unlikely.Since PVD does not threaten the vision, it requires no specific treatment.Dr. Mark Fleckner emphasizes the importance of regular eye exams. He does not want people to make their own diagnosis even if the symptoms sound like that of PVD.Mark Fleckner states, “Symptoms affecting the eyes should not be ignored. If eye problems arise, it is crucial to visit an Ophthalmologist and to receive proper care.”New York Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark Fleckner is highly experienced in his field. He is the Doctor to trust with providing the insight needed to protect our eyesight.To learn more about Dr. Mark Fleckner, visit http://drmarkfleckner.com/



