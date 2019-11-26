Idaho Milk Products Donates Milk Dispensers to Blaine County School District

Idaho Milk Products has donated two milk dispensers to help Blaine County School District in their efforts to reduce the use of plastic milk bottles.

JEROME, ID, USA, November 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Idaho Milk Products has donated two milk dispensers to help Blaine County School District in their efforts to reduce the use of plastic milk bottles.Idaho Milk Products was contacted by Julia Scarborough, Director of Food Services for Blaine County School District, looking for information on grants or funding in order to purchase some type of milk dispenser that would allow the kids to help themselves to just the amount of milk they want eliminating wasted milk, the use of plastic milk bottles in their cafeteria and helping to reduce their carbon footprint. The cost of the type of dispensers the school was looking for was over $2,000.00 each.“Blaine School District is making efforts to teach our students the nutritional value milk plays in their everyday lives, the importance of the dairy industry in Idaho, the environmental aspects and impact plastics could have on the environment,” commented Ms. Scarborough. “This will also help eliminate waste by allowing students to pour only what they wish to drink, in a reusable glass cup.”“When I was contacted by Julia from Blaine County School District with a request for help procuring a milk dispensing machine, I was intrigued by their desire to continue serving the goodness of milk to their students while cutting down on the environmental impact of plastic containers and wasted milk,” said Ron Hayes, Marketing Manager at Idaho Milk Products. “At Idaho Milk Products, we care a lot about kids and milk and it just so happened that we had a couple of dispensers I thought might fit their needs. It turned out to be a great way to solve their need and at the same time help kids. I call that a win-win.”### About Idaho Milk Products Idaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate, and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.



