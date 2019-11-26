Talia further strengthens presence in Africa

Talia further strengthens its presence in Africa after the successful completion of Ka-band HTS beta testing in Cameroon, DRC, Gambia, Ghana and Congo

With small self-installed antennas, Talia's Ka-band platform is a robust and affordable solution that can reach places where fibre isn't yet available whilst providing high speeds at reasonable costs”” — Ayes Amewudah, VP Sales of Talia

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talia Limited, a leading communications solutions provider serving the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas, today announced the successful completion of beta testing of its Ka-band High Throughput Satellites (HTS) services in additional African countries including Cameroon, DRC, Gambia, Ghana and Congo.

The announcement follows a week of constructive meetings with customers and partners at AfricaCom 2019 which took place in Cape Town earlier this month. Joining other influential industry players that are driving Africa’s digital transformation, Talia held informational sessions about its latest connectivity solutions for Africa throughout the duration of the show.

In addition to the completion of beta testing in multiple West and Central African countries, Talia announced that it has signed up three additional local resellers to provide fast and reliable Ka-band services to a diverse customer base throughout Africa.

As the access to broadband connectivity remains sought after in many parts of Africa, Talia’s is working alongside governments, ISP’s and carriers to bridge the digital divide by providing affordable high-speed connectivity solutions to different sectors across the continent.

“With low-cost and self-installed antennas as small as 74cm, Talia’s Ka-band platform represents a robust and affordable solution that can reach places where fibre is not yet available while providing comparable high speeds at very reasonable costs”, says Ayes Amewudah, VP Sales of Talia.

“Bringing a wealth of benefits to users, Ka-band is the most cost-effective way of securing connectivity until terrestrial networks extend further into rural areas. It provides a user-friendly, self-reliant solution that can be deployed anywhere, regardless of the locations or existing infrastructure”, adds Mr. Amewudah.

Being committed to the sustainable and resilient development of sub-Saharans countries, by providing internet connectivity to schools, SME’s and individual consumers, Talia is not only helping bridge the digital gap but also facilitating the social and economic growth of African populations.

Talia is exploring opportunities for collaboration with several other governments and resellers across Central, East and West Africa to deliver its affordable and inclusive Ka-band solution to bring these communities online in a more sustainable and accessible way.

For more information regarding Talia’s services visit www.talia.net



