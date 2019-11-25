Patrick Swindale Discusses 3 Benefits of Weightlifting

LAKEWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patrick Swindale ’s days are long and his schedule packed, but the Lakewood, WA resident and engineer at HMS Global Maritime, Inc. who works 50 to 60-hour workweeks still makes time to hit the gym six days a week. A high school athlete involved in water polo and swim teams, his focus has shifted in recent years to weightlifting. Here, Patrick Swindale explains three major benefits of weightlifting in addition to gaining muscle mass, strength, and stamina.3 Benefits of Weightlifting1) Strong BonesWhile weight lifting is most closely associated with building muscles, strength training can also reinforce bone strength. Lifting weights involves putting the muscles under stress and allowing them to recover, resulting in improved strength and endurance over time. Likewise, lifting stimulates mineral nutrient production which increases bone density. Patrick Swindale added increased bone density is essential to reduce the risk of fractures and osteoporosis.2) PostureGood posture is key to safe weightlifting, Patrick Swindale said. Sloppy posture, such as slouching or leaning to the side, could result in injuries such as muscle strains or cramps. In exercises such as barbell squats, bad posture could result in even more serious issues. Being mindful of your posture while at the gym can help you get into the habit of maintaining good posture all the time. This, in turn, can reduce back, neck, and knee pain and improve spine health.3) Mental HealthAny kind of exercise can have tremendous benefits for your mental health, Patrick Swindale said. Exercise releases endorphins, or “happy hormones” which improve your mood. Furthermore, weight lifting can reduce stress and provide an outlet for other negative emotions. Over time, studies show regular gym sessions can have a significant effect on mood disorders such as depression and anxiety. Regular exercise can also boost your confidence and energy levels. Patrick Swindale credits his fitness regimen, which includes healthy eating and regular weightlifting, with giving him the stamina and energy he needs to power through his workday, spend time with his family and friends, and participate regularly in church and community events and causes. An Eagle Scout and former assistant scoutmaster Patrick Swindale is community-minded and still assists with his old Scout troop while also caring for his autistic younger brother, of whom he is a legal guardian. He has also participated in St. John Bosco Youth Group and Knights of Columbus, was involved in Kappa Sigma and Alpha Phi Sigma in college, and is a regular speaker at his church. If that weren’t enough, Patrick Swindale is also maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average at the Loeb School for International Business at Maine Maritime Academy where he is studying for his Masters of Science in International Logistics Management.“I carry myself with passion for whatever job I'm committed to,” Patrick Swindale said.



