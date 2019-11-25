Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One Interview with Five9 CEO - There is clear ROI to automate a part of the customer service process with artificial intelligence and for Five9 and the potential is huge

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Executive Officer of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rowan Trollope had a clear message: There is a generational change coming to customer service. There is clear ROI to automate a part of the customer service process, for Five9 and the potential is huge. The company is on a solid track, and is now adding a very significant opportunity to its total addressable market.



In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business and all of technology.

Read: One on One CEO Interview with Five9 - The Platform to the Customer Service Profit Revolution

