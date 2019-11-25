Eko Makes Stethoscopes Even Smarter with the Redesigned CORE

The redesigned Eko CORE boasts active noise cancellation, sleeker design, and powerful software to allow medical professionals to more effectively screen for heart disease

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eko, a digital health company with an AI-powered cardiac screening platform, today announced the second generation of its CORE product line. An evolution from Eko's first-generation CORE, the new CORE features powerful amplification and active noise cancellation that enables doctors and nurses to hear heart and lung sounds with greater clarity and screen patients for heart disease, the number one cause of death in the U.S., more effectively.

“When heart and lung sounds are amplified in the screening of heart valve and pulmonary diseases, everything changes,” said Connor Landgraf, co-founder and CEO of Eko. “Our mission at Eko continues to be to enable all healthcare professionals to provide the highest level of cardiac care through non-invasive, reliable products. The redesigned CORE puts the ears of a trained cardiologist in the hands of any doctor or nurse.”



Two hundred years after its invention, the stethoscope is still the most heavily relied upon cardiac and pulmonary screening tool. With a sleeker design, unprecedented active noise cancellation, and forthcoming decision support algorithms, the second-generation CORE will elevate what clinicians already use in every physical exam and close gaps in care created in part by analog stethoscopes.

“The better we can hear and the better we can screen, the better we can care for our patients,” said Dr. Steve Pham, VP of clinical research at Eko and an emergency medicine physician. “The CORE, coupled with Eko’s software, helps convert the device already worn around the neck of 30 million clinicians around the world into a powerful cardiopulmonary screening tool.”

Since releasing its first-generation CORE in 2015, clinicians at over 4,000 hospitals have used the device to enhance their practice.

The second-generation CORE will be available on Eko’s website to healthcare providers as an attachment to their existing stethoscope (sold as the CORE Digital Attachment) or as a fully assembled digital stethoscope (sold as the CORE Digital Stethoscope) for $199 and $249, respectively.

CORE Digital Attachment and CORE Digital Stethoscope features include:

Active noise-cancellation, perfect for honing in on heart and lung sounds in loud settings

40x sound amplification with seven volume settings, for enhanced clarity of critical sounds

Easy toggling between acoustic and digital modes

Lithium-ion battery with 10-hour life and micro-USB charging

Wireless Bluetooth connection to Eko’s software

Eko’s software allows users to capture, analyze and share sound data:

Save 15, 30, 60 or 120-second recordings with “one click” recording button

View sound waveforms and phonocardiograms

Eko’s screening algorithms*, currently FDA-pending, will assist clinicians in analyzing heart sounds for pathologic murmurs and valvular heart diseases

Share recordings with colleagues for a second opinion or live stream cardiology-grade sounds with an Eko Enterprise plan, which powers reliable real-time connections between clinicians and patients, or between clinicians for second opinions

*Eko’s screening algorithms are in development and have not been cleared by the FDA

About Eko

Eko is building software, devices, and analysis algorithms for in-clinic heart disease screening, telemedicine, and monitoring patients at home. Its FDA cleared platform is used by thousands of clinicians treating tens of millions of patients around the world. The Eko DUO was named a 2019 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Finalist. Eko was founded in 2013 by Connor Landgraf, Jason Bellet, and Tyler Crouch. For more information visit ekohealth.com or email contact@ekohealth.com.





Attachment

Susie Hayne Lyman Agency susie@lymanagency.com

CORE Digital Stethoscope Eko's new CORE digital stethoscope boasts active noise cancellation, sleeker design, and powerful software to allow medical professionals to more effectively screen for heart disease



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.