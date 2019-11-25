Former Police Officer Skip Drish Explains 4 Benefits of Going to a Gun Range

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skip Drish of Tampa, FL, will be the first to tell you guns are not a toy. A military veteran, former police officer, and security and emergency response educator, Skip Drish has carried and utilized firearms as a professional necessity for decades. However, even though firearms can be dangerous and even deadly, Skip Drish, like many educated in proper firearms handling, doesn’t use them for all work and no play, either. In his downtime, Skip Drish enjoys firing at the local gun range, a healthy hobby he encourages others to consider partaking in.4 Benefits of Shooting at a Gun Range1) Hand-eye Coordination: Hand-eye coordination is crucial to setting and hitting a target on the range. It is this skill that allows you to react swiftly and efficiently to situations. Other applications may include playing ball, climbing, blocking a fall, or catching an item that’s about to drop. When you shoot at a gun range, you’ll practice repeatedly until you become adept at hitting difficult targets.2) Increased Strength: Shooting requires strong, stable handling. Particularly if you’re not accustomed to working your arm muscles, holding them straight and still for long periods, and handling a heavy gun, will eventually increase your strength. You may also improve your posture and shoulder and core strength, as proper body position is essential to hitting the mark.3) Improved Focus: Going to the gun range promotes discipline and focus. You must keep your eyes on the target when aiming a gun, avoiding giving in to intruding thoughts or distractions. Likewise, using a gun responsibly requires discipline. Again, Skip Drish Tampa stresses, firearms are weapons. While shooting can be a lot of fun, it’s important to be mindful.4) Courage & Confidence: Your first time shooting, or even handling, a gun may be intimidating, even a bit scary. But as you practice and learn to handle the firearm and achieve your shooting goals, you’ll gain courage and confidence, attributes that you can benefit from both on and off the range.More About Skip Drish TampaSkip Drish has had an illustrious career that includes various military, law enforcement, safety, and security positions in government, state, and local arenas, as well as success in business and construction enterprises. His resume consists of titles ranging from VIP Chief Operator of his private security firm, Investigations & Security Bureau Inc. to Military Police/Investigations (CID) (Europe) and trainer for Dignitary Operators. Skip Drish has also worked in medical services and emergency response and was a Military Police/Investigations Corporal and Squad Leader in the U.S. and Europe for which service he received a U.S Army Medal for Heroism in the line of duty. After his military service, he worked as a police officer with the Chicago Police Department.In addition to running his construction firm, contracting with boat charters as a 100-ton boat captain, and providing emergency response, first aid, security, and firearms training, Skip Drish Tampa spends time giving back to his community through various charitable endeavors.



