Angola benefits from Russian funding

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 25 - At least Ten billion US dollars is the amount that the Russian government will provide to fund various projects of socio-economic impact in Angola.,

The information was released today (Monday), in Luanda, by the Deputy Speaker of the Parliamentary Commission for International Relations of the Russian Federation, Chepa Alexey, following an audience given to him by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The Russian politician detailed that the projects are linked to the energy sector, mainly to the construction of hydroelectric dams, wind power generation, solar panels, electricity transmission lines, road construction, residences and other infrastructures.

Chepa Alexey, who heads a delegation of Russian businesspeople, stressed to the press that the money for these projects comes from a joint credit line, from the Russian Federation, the Russian private sector and international investors.

"All of this will help strengthen our friendship, which has been around for decades," said the Russian leader, noting that part of his delegation has already scheduled bilateral meetings with representatives of Angolan counterparts.

He considered the meeting between Angolan President Joao Lourenco and Russia's Vladmir Putin in Sochi as “very successful” at the Russia-Africa Summit.

Angola and Russia have had privileged relations since October 8, 1976, when the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation was signed in Moscow, at the time the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

Today, cooperation is most significant in the energy, geology and mining, higher education, staff training, defense and security, telecommunications and information technology, fisheries, transport, finance and banking sectors.

