athenahealth’s “State of the Smart” Marketing Campaign Wins Gold and Silver Hatch Bowl Awards

The 59th Annual Francis W. Hatch Awards, New England’s most prestigious awards for creative branding and marketing, recognizes athenahealth campaign for creative excellence

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled healthcare IT services for ambulatory and enterprise customers nationwide, was recently recognized by The Ad Club for its “State of the Smart” marketing campaign during the 2019 Hatch Awards Show in Boston. The company received a Gold Hatch Bowl for its “Ahhthena” :30 spot and a Silver Hatch Bowl for the campaign overall.



Today, healthcare professionals are some of the world’s smartest people, yet they often face some of the world’s most tedious problems. Our healthcare system is fragmented; it puts up walls between providers, patient data, and payers, and it’s getting harder and harder to break through them. The “State of the Smart” campaign was created to highlight how athenahealth helps healthcare organizations solve this problem and achieve better results through a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality and sustainable healthcare for all.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by The Ad Club with this prestigious honor for the creative work that went into our ‘State of the Smart’ campaign,” said Simon Mouyal, Chief Marketing Officer of athenahealth. “Our open and connected network, along with our proven expertise, modern technology, and the tremendous insights we glean from across the nation, enables our customers to realize better operational results and improve health outcomes for their patients. athenahealth is different and so is our creative campaign: dynamic and showcasing our clients and their patients.”

To develop the campaign’s creative, athenahealth worked with Boston-based advertising agency MullenLowe. To learn more about the award-winning creative work that earned athenahealth this prestigious recognition, click on the links below:

2019 Gold Hatch Bowl Award

2019 Silver Hatch Bowl Award

Of the nearly 850 creative pieces submitted for a Hatch Award, athenahealth’s “Ahhthena” creative was one of only 39 entries that took home Gold honors at this year’s show.

“All entries are judged by a hand-picked panel of worldwide experts. The judges score all work on a numerical scale, so every category may not have a winner,” said Kathy Kiely, President of The Ad Club, of this year’s awards. “We celebrated our industry as a force for good. This year’s winners pushed us to consider the work we do as a means for real, positive social and cultural change. They haven’t just done good work – they have done good.”

About The Ad Club

The Ad Club is the trade association for the companies at the intersection of technology and branding. Focused on networking, education, professional development, advocacy, and diversity, The Ad Club presents over 40 events and programs every year. Legacy events like the Hatch Awards, Women’s Leadership Forum, Media Auction, and Rosoff Awards run side-by-side with the latest in new media and the digital landscape. The Ad Club’s membership represents the best in class advertising agencies, media companies, and brands in the New England region. For more information on The Ad Club visit www.adclub.org .

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth partners with medical organizations across the country to drive clinical and financial results. Our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all, and we are pursuing this through our medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement and care coordination service offerings. Our expert teams build modern technology on an open, connected ecosystem, yielding insights that make a difference for our customers and their patients. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com .

Contact:

Jean Borgman

media@athenahealth.com

617-402-1031



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.