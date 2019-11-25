No Borders Inc. (OTC: NBDR) Announces $3M Reg A Offering Qualification

/EIN News/ -- QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Borders Inc. (OTC: NBDR) (the “Company”) today announces it has successfully received “qualification” of its Reg A offering with the SEC to raise up to $3 million.



The Company is proud to have received only a single comment back from the SEC during the Reg A review process and has subsequently filed state registrations in Colorado, New York and Florida. No Borders management has worked diligently to build relationships with private and institutional investors over the past two years and is happy to announce that it currently has multiple investment groups who have signed LOIs for partial, full and/or syndicated participation in the Company’s Reg A.

No Borders continues to be extremely focused on limiting shareholder dilution while strategically utilizing capital for impactful growth and shareholder value. With that focus in mind, the Company is prepared to deploy capital from this offering as outlined in its “NBDR 2020 RoadMap” as well as within the marketing and operations of Company subsidiaries and products such as www.NoBordersNaturals.com , www.MediDentSupplies.com and www.CBDLabChain.com .

In addition to the strategic acquisition of capital for Company growth, No Borders management strongly feels that adding conservative amounts of additional liquidity to the Company’s stock market float is a vital part of ensuring that No Borders has a fair and liquid market for its securities. The Company believes that too little liquidity can be just as detrimental to a publicly listed security as too much dilution, and No Borders believes that maintaining a proper balance is key to the sustainable growth and success of the Company.

No Borders has continually stated its unwavering commitment to shareholder value, and the work the Company put in to achieve this “qualification” is a testament to that commitment. The Company has eschewed variable convertible debt and other unfavorable finance options, which tempt many OTC companies with quick but expensive and sometimes toxic funding. This Reg A funding registration puts the company in the driver’s seat in matters of timing, capital access, dilution and pricing.

Cynthia Tanabe, COO, stated, “After nearly two years of work, several brands launched and over a million dollars of private capital invested into the No Borders journey, we are proud to offer our interested parties, big and small, an opportunity to invest with our amazing Company! For the first time since our merger in March 2018, No Borders can provide our supporters – both accredited and non-accredited investors – with a way to invest directly in the Company.”

No Borders is proud to be a leader in clear, consistent, transparent operations and communications as a listed company on the OTC Market. The board of directors feels strongly about maintaining the Company’s world-class communications traditions while clearly demonstrating to stakeholders an ironclad commitment to internal brand growth across the family of No Borders companies.

“I want to take this moment and say thank you to my wife, daughters, family and friends who have been the most incredible support and cheerleaders through the first two years of this No Borders journey. The work that our NBDR teams put in growing our brands and launching products, while maintaining our compliance throughout the process of crafting and finishing this Reg A filing, is simply staggering. I am so incredibly proud of this amazing group of passionate, caring and inspired people,” said No Borders CEO and Chairman Joseph Snyder.

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders Inc. (OTC: NBDR ) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. ( www.NoBordersNaturals.com ).

). No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies ( www.MediDentSupplies.com ).

). No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency ( www.NoBordersLabs.com ).

). CBD LabChain, a powerful tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform. With a goal to provide consumers with peace of mind, No Borders Labs designed CBD LabChain to record THC, CBD and other lab test data variants with those results easily accessible via QR code linkage as well as a clear “Results Guaranteed With Blockchain” icon, which can be integrated directly into individual product labels. ( www.CBDLabChain.com ) .

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the USA, South America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

18716 E. Old Beau Trail

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(760) 582-5115

Contact: contact@nbdr.co

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on No Borders, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to No Borders, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. No Borders, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.