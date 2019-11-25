4D Printing in Healthcare Market Size Hit US$ 34.1 Mn by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report on “4D Printing in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities And Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market size is expected to hit around US$ 34.1 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 29.6% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

North America accounted for the maximum share of the global healthcare 4D printing market and is expected to observe a significant growth in the future due to ongoing technological innovations in the field. Furthermore, rising demand for organ transplantation and lack of organ donors are likely to propel the regional market during the forecast period. High investment by market players for the development of 4D models and the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure for the development and implantation of 4D models are the other key factors for the dominance of the region. More than 113,000 numbers of women, men, and children were on the national transplant waiting list by July 2019 and 20 people die each day in the U.S. due to waiting for a transplant.

Based on the component, the healthcare 4D printing market has been categorized into equipment, software & services, and programmable materials. The software and services segment dominated the healthcare 4D printing market in 2018. This can be attributed to a wide range of applications.

Based on the technology, 4D printing market is categorized into PolyJet, Fused Deposition Model (FDM), Stereolithography, and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS). FDM technology accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to its ability to form a mechanically strong model. However, the PolyJet segment is anticipated to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period as this technology enables the development of delicate and complex shapes. It can also develop products with a variety of materials and colors in a single model. Minimum wastage and high accuracy are some of the other key advantages of PolyJet technology that drive the demand in the market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into patient specific implants, medical research models, and surgical guides. The medical research model segment accounted for the largest share of the market due to ongoing research. These models can be customized as per the patient physiology.

Players operating in the 4D printing healthcare market are Organovo Holdings Inc.; 3D Systems, Inc.; EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems; Dassault Systèmes SE; Stratasys Ltd.; and EnvisionTEC, Inc. Product commercialization, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations for the distributions, increase their profitability, and cater to the needs of customers are the key organic as well as inorganic growth strategies being adopted by the market players.

Some of the key observations regarding healthcare 4D printing industry include:

In February 2013, a new printing technique is developed by using smart materials called 4D printing. The technique was developed in collaboration of Stratasys and MIT’s new Self-assembly Lab. To research on the programming of the models, Lab collaborated with Autodesk Research. Cyborg is software that allows simulated self-assembly and optimizes joint folding and design constraints.

4D printing has a wide range of applications in the medical segment. Targeted drug delivery is one of the key research areas in which medication can deliver at the targeted location in the body by using 4D printed smart gadgets. They are capable to carry a drug and then delivered at the site when a particular site triggers the right stimuli.

Overall research and application of 4D printing technology in the medical field is currently at a nascent stage across the world. Furthermore, the high cost of development and stringent government regulations for the safety of patients may hinder the growth of the market.

