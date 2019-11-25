Vibe Bioscience Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibe Bioscience Ltd. (CSE: VIBE) (the “Company” or “Vibe”) is pleased to announce that James Walker has been appointed to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Walker has been a director of four publicly traded companies, including being a founding seed capital shareholder and director of Western Financial Group, a diversified financial services company. Mr. Walker has significant experience in mergers and acquisitions in both private and public companies.

Mr. Walker brings a depth of capital markets experience to Vibe’s board, and replaces Brian Arbique, who resigned effective November 22, 2019. With Vibe’s strategic emphasis on the California cannabis market, and its desire to have a Board that can more effectively assist the Company to meet its cannabis retail objectives in California, the Company wishes Mr. Arbique well as he returns his focus to the Canadian consumer packaged goods market.

“We are extremely pleased to have Jim Walker join our Board of Directors. Along with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, he brings a wealth of experience in building profitable businesses, an entrepreneurial spirit, and enthusiasm for the industry,” said Mark Waldron, Chief Executive Officer of Vibe.

About Vibe Bioscience Ltd.

Vibe is a vertically integrated cannabis company delivering exceptional retail experiences with its Vibe by California brand and ethos, premier cultivation product and high-efficiency delivery and distribution. The Company’s management team brings expertise in retail, cannabis cultivation and mergers and acquisitions to support its U.S. expansion through accretive acquisitions and organic growth.

Company Contact:

Mark Waldron, CEO

Phone: +1 833-420-VIBE

Email: info@vibebycalifornia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Glen Nelson

Phone: +1 833-420-VIBE x 107

Email: ir@vibebycalifornia.com



