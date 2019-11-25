Bob Jones University to Launch New Academic Programs

/EIN News/ -- GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bob Jones University recently announced the launch of several new academic programs which will be offered beginning in fall 2020. New programs include four undergraduate degrees, one master’s degree, four minors, three concentrations, two undergraduate certificates and five graduate certificates.

“We are excited to offer these in-demand programs to our current and prospective students,” said BJU provost Dr. Gary Weier. “We continuously evaluate our program offerings to ensure they meet the needs of the 21st-century workforce.”

New undergraduate degrees include cybersecurity and public health/global health along with Christian ministries and business degree completion programs available online through the School for Continuing, Online and Professional Education (SCOPE).

Additionally, minors in kinesiology, public health/global health, nutrition and paralegal studies will be offered. A homeland security concentration for criminal justice majors, a photography concentration for visual studies majors and concentrations for those enrolled in the DMin program will be available as well.

The BJU Seminary will add a graduate degree in apologetics.

Several certificate programs which offer career specific courses and can be completed in a shorter length of time than traditional degree programs have been added to the catalogue. Program offerings include undergraduate certificates in leadership coaching and K-12 teaching and learning. Also available are graduate certificates in communication, K-12 educational leadership, K-12 teaching and learning, teaching Bible and chaplaincy.

BJU provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. BJU was recognized by U.S. News and World Report 2020 rankings as one of the best Regional Universities in the South and as the sixth Best Value Regional University in the South.

