La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Management Transition

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (Nasdaq: LJPC), a leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, today announced that George Tidmarsh, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, has left the Company to pursue other interests. A search for a new Chief Executive Officer has been initiated. In the interim, a committee of the Board, comprised of Kevin Tang and Craig Johnson, will provide Board-level oversight of the Company’s management team.



“We would like to thank George for his contributions to the Company,” said Kevin Tang, Chairman of the Board. “We wish George success in his future endeavors.”

The Company’s near-term focus is to: (1) maximize sales of GIAPREZATM (angiotensin II) as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock in the U.S., where it was launched by La Jolla in the first quarter of 2018; (2) maximize the value of GIAPREZA for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies in Europe, where it was approved by the European Commission in August 2019; and (3) seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of LJPC-0118 (artesunate) for the treatment of severe malaria, for which the Company recently submitted a New Drug Application.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from life- threatening diseases. In December 2017, GIAPREZATM (angiotensin II) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. In August 2019, GIAPREZA was approved by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies. LJPC-0118 (artesunate) is La Jolla’s investigational product for the treatment of severe malaria. LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin) is La Jolla’s investigational product for the potential treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload. For more information, please visit www.ljpc.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: GIAPREZATM (angiotensin II) sales; cash used in operating activities; regulatory actions relating to La Jolla’s products by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency and/or other regulatory authorities; the outcomes of clinical studies of La Jolla’s products; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

