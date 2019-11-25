For the Second Consecutive Year, Hudson RPO Ranks No. 1 Worldwide for Recruitment Process Outsourcing Contract Implementation

/EIN News/ -- OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global recruitment industry survey revealed that Hudson RPO (NASDAQ: HSON) continues to hold the No. 1 position for a crucial element of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO).



Based on the feedback of more than 700 buyers of recruitment outsourcing service, Hudson RPO is the top-ranked provider for on-time and on-budget contract implementation, according to the 2019 RPO Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey, produced by HRO Today magazine.

Hudson RPO also ranked No. 1 for on-time and on-budget contract implementation in 2018.

Furthermore, 100 percent of Hudson RPO clients surveyed said they expanded the scope of service during renegotiation, compared to an industry average of 80 percent.

Jeff Eberwein, Global CEO for Hudson RPO, said: “Our clients speak from experience when they talk about the high levels of service they receive during key stages of RPO contract implementation. We are immensely pleased to receive their positive feedback.”

He continued: “Successful contract implementation sets the tone for the entire RPO lifecycle. So, when you consider that we also rank in the top three for making it affordable to add program enhancements, managing staffing operations, and improving clients’ overall talent acquisition function, it becomes clear how dedicated we are to helping drive customer success.”

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSON) is a leading total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide.

