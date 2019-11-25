HOOKIPA Pharma to Present at Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that HOOKIPA’s management team will present and host one-on-one meetings at Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place December 3-5, 2019 in New York:



Presentation: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12:10 p.m. ET, Staten Island Track, Kennedy 1, 4th Floor

A live audio webcast of the presentation held at the Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference will be available within the Investors & Media section of HOOKIPA’s website at https://ir.hookipapharma.com/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system.

HOOKIPA’s proprietary arenavirus-based technologies, VaxWave®*, a replication-deficient viral vector, and TheraT®*, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. Both technologies are designed to allow for repeat administration to augment and refresh immune responses. TheraT® has the potential to induce CD8+ T cell response levels previously not achieved by other immuno-therapy approaches. HOOKIPA’s “off-the-shelf” viral vectors target dendritic cells in vivo to activate the immune system.

HOOKIPA’s VaxWave®-based prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients awaiting kidney transplantation from living cytomegalovirus-positive donors. To expand its infectious disease portfolio, HOOKIPA has entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to jointly research and develop functional cures for HIV and Hepatitis B infections.

In addition, HOOKIPA is building a proprietary immuno-oncology pipeline by targeting virally mediated cancer antigens, self-antigens and next-generation antigens. The TheraT® based lead oncology product candidates, HB-201 and HB-202, are in development for the treatment of Human Papillomavirus-positive cancers. The Phase 1/2 clinical trial initiation for HB-201 is still planned in 2019. The HB-202 IND filing is intended for the first half of 2020.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com .

*Registered in Europe; Pending in the US.

For further information, please contact:

Media

Nina Waibel

Senior Director - Communications

Nina.Waibel@HookipaPharma.com

Investors

Matt Beck

Executive Director – Investor Relations

Matthew.Beck@HookipaPharma.com



Media enquiries

Sue Charles/ Ashley Tapp

Instinctif Partners

Hookipa@Instinctif.com

+44 (0)20 7457 2020



