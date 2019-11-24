Dolby Launches Dolby Atmos Music Celebrating the Deep Emotional Connection Between Artists and Fans

Lizzo shares with her fans how Dolby Atmos Music is a game-changing experience

SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, is unveiling its first consumer campaign to mark a new era for music, redefining how it is created and experienced. The campaign is based on the insight that people want to feel a deeper connection with their favorite artists through music.1



“Artists are rallying behind Dolby Atmos because it brings together the strongest bond possible between their stories and fans,” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “Together, we are embarking on a journey to change the future of music.”

The campaign will debut during the 2019 American Music Awards with a two-minute film featuring the multi-GRAMMY nominated artist, Lizzo. The piece will go deep into her creative process as she experiences Dolby Atmos Music for the first time, inviting viewers to have an intimate conversation into what drives her as an artist. This exclusive portrait film from Dolby presents Lizzo’s raw, unfiltered thoughts, and allows the audience to engage and feel all that Lizzo is feeling as if they were in the room with her.

“Creation brings me joy. You need to have that joy or that pain, whatever drives the artist. That’s the only way people are gonna feel you,” said Lizzo. “With Dolby Atmos, you can hear everything. Things you’ve never heard before. And it’s more than hearing - it’s feeling it. It’s an experience. This is the future of music.”

In the weeks to come, Dolby will let people “feel the realness” by presenting the creative minds of other top artists through a series of short films, which showcase their personal ethos, stories, and close relationship with fans. Dolby joined forces with these trailblazers in music because they inspire others by living unapologetically, and their art is leading culture. The campaign features real stories from the artists and spotlights their latest singles.

The films were directed by the award-winning Toronto based director Karena Evans at m ss ng p eces. She is one of entertainment’s most sought-after talents and is known for her cinematic, authentic, and narrative-focused directorial style. Karena is behind Drake’s 2018 music video God’s Plan, and is revered for telling diverse, inclusive stories about the human condition.

“The genesis of this campaign is inspired by Dolby’s mission itself – a pure transmission of artist intention,” said Karena Evans. “We decided to approach this campaign unconventionally through interior monologues to explore the purity of thought and creativity. At its core, this is what Dolby Atmos is.”

What is Dolby Atmos Music

Imagine if there were a way to connect with music at its fullest capacity and creative potential – not the way most people hear music today, but a version that pulls you into a song to reveal what was lost with traditional recordings. Dolby Atmos does just that. Whether it’s a complex harmony of instruments placed around a listener, the unleashing of a legendary guitar solo, a massive bass drop that washes over you, or the subtle breath a singer takes, Dolby Atmos gives music more space and the freedom to unleash every detail and emotion as the artist intended.

How to experience Dolby Atmos Music

Dolby is working closely with artists, record labels, streaming services, and consumer electronics manufacturers to make Dolby Atmos Music experiences widely accessible. Two of the world’s largest record labels – Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group – have announced plans to release tracks in Dolby Atmos from some of the biggest names in music. You can enjoy music in Dolby Atmos via Amazon Music HD on Echo Studio, at your local Dolby Cinema or in your home through movies released in Dolby Atmos, on special released albums available on Blu-ray, or at a number of night clubs around the world where electronic musicians are performing live in Dolby Atmos.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have – with Dolby Cinema , Dolby Vision , Dolby Atmos , Dolby Audio , Dolby Dimension , and Dolby Voice – revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Dimension, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners. DLB-G

1 According to a recent survey, 67% of respondents said it would be appealing or very appealing to have a deeper connection with their favorite artists when listening to music they love. 50% of this group stated they would strongly feel a deeper connection if they could hear more depth, detail, and clarity in the music. Research conducted in November 2019 amongst US general population, ages 16-45.

Welcome to Lizzo in Dolby Go deep into the creative mind of the GRAMMY-nominated artist and fan favorite, Lizzo, as she experiences Dolby Atmos Music for the first time and invites you to an intimate conversation on what drives her as an artist. Behind the Scenes with Lizzo in Dolby Lizzo takes viewers behind the scenes in her two-minute short film produced by Dolby.



