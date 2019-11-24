Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada Welcomes Former New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) warmly welcomes former New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant as a new Board-appointed member.



“Brian Gallant’s advocacy for trade diversification to Asia along with his history of political leadership is well aligned with the activities and overarching mission of APF Canada to connect Canadian businesses with opportunities in the Asia Pacific region,” said APF Canada President & CEO Stewart Beck. “His experience and skills complement the strengths of our current Board and I look forward to working with Brian in continuing to bridge the gap between Canada and Asia.”

As an early adopter of Canada-Asia engagement, Mr. Gallant initiated and led New Brunswick’s largest-ever multi-sector trade mission to China in 2016. His efforts in forming trade relations with China have left continuing impacts on the food and agriculture sectors in New Brunswick, most notably wild blueberries, salmon, and lobster. By connecting Canadian businesses with overseas Chinese e-commerce markets, such as Alibaba, the 2016 trade mission was immensely successful and spawned two more trade missions to Asia in the following year – one to China and a second to South Korea.

“Relations with Asia are important for the future economic prosperity and quality of life in Canada,” said Brian Gallant. “I’m very much looking forward to this opportunity to work with the impressive group of individuals involved in the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada to address the challenges and seize the opportunities that Asia presents to Canadians.”

After graduating with a Masters in Law from McGill University, Mr. Gallant became one of the youngest premiers in Canada and brings an abundance of political and public sector experience to his new role as an APF Canada director.

About the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada:

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada is dedicated to strengthening ties between Canada and Asia with a focus on expanding economic relations through trade, investment and innovation; promoting Canada’s expertise in offering solutions to Asia’s climate change, energy, food security and natural resource management challenges; building Asia skills and competencies among Canadians, including young Canadians; and, improving Canadians’ general understanding of Asia and its growing global influence.

The Foundation is well known for its annual national opinion polls of Canadian attitudes regarding relations with Asia, including Asian foreign investment in Canada and Canada’s trade with Asia. The Foundation places an emphasis on China, India, Japan and South Korea while also developing expertise in emerging markets in the region, particularly economies within ASEAN.

Visit APF Canada at www.asiapacific.ca



