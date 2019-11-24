New Endocannabinoid Product Causes A Buzz In The Cannabis Industry

Seeking Out Distribution Partners

Jetblack Corp. (OTCMKTS:JTBK)

JTBK’s product helps flush the endocannabinoid system and receptors so that a regular user can use less marijuana” — Jetblack Corp. CEO

CHICAGO , IL, USA, November 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While most companies that entered the cannabis industry, follow the same direction. Jetblack Corp. has decided to create a truly unique product. Jetblack Corp. (OTC: JTBK) “The Company” “JTBK” provided more in-depth details recently on their “first of its kind” wellness product in formulation. JTBK has been formulating a product which helps flush or cleanse the endocannabinoid system and CB1 and CB2 receptors which may make marijuana more effective. Jetblack Corp. (JTBK) has started to seek out distribution partners for its endocannabinoid product in development. The company is seeking distributors with a broad network to partner with on this product. 'We have received wonderful feedback since we released details about the "wellness" product,' stated Daniel A. Goldin CEO of Jetblack Corp. "We would like to get distributors on board, so that once the final touches on formulation are complete. We will have distribution in place, ready to go to market," explained the CEO.

The more a person smokes or ingests marijuana, there becomes a diminishing rate of effectiveness compared to an individual who consumes cannabis less regularly. If an individual is a regular consumer of marijuana, the effects are much milder and less effective than someone who ingests less regularly. Often heavy users complain about never getting “high”, barely feeling anything, or needing concentrates to get the desired effects. At a certain point for the regular user, even the concentrates will have little effect. In comparison to a user who consumes cannabis less regularly, they will feel much greater effects of the cannabis once consumed. A regular user often states, "I wish I could feel the effects like I used to when I first started."

JTBK’s product helps flush the endocannabinoid system and receptors so that a regular user can use less marijuana and be acutely more effective for the goals they would like to achieve. Potentially this will save the consumer money by using less marijuana products, have greater effectiveness for their desired effect, along with less unwanted side effects that marijuana gives by consuming less cannabis. In addition, a user will have less need to be constantly searching for different potent strains or strains with the highest thc content, so that they can feel the effects. A marijuana medical patient may also benefit greatly from this product by making marijuana much more effective for relief of their conditions.

For someone that is looking to stop consuming cannabis for whatever reason, this product may also help to clear your system for “weening off” of the cannabis. Sometimes heavy users will have some unwanted side effects from suddenly stopping consumption. Some individuals may suffer a loss of appetite from suddenly stopping consumption. Along with, irritability and restless sleep to name a few. Often a regular user who stops consumption for 2 weeks may still up to 500 nanograms or more in their system. Sometimes a regular user will need up to 60 days to clear their system completely. Our product may help clean out the system much faster, which will give less side effects to the individual in the “weening” process.

In addition, JTBK has a new company website which can be found at www.JetblackCorp.com. The website details the company's overall vision for creating unique products that may benefit society and/or the environment. The company plans to spend small amounts of capital developing and distributing multiple products across a variety of sectors, which will distribute the risk of capital investment across multiple product lines. “Being that the focus is on products that benefit people or the planet, we feel it gives investors the opportunity to put their capital to work for a good cause and hopefully be rewarded with upside,” explained CEO Daniel A. Goldin.

Inquiries regarding becoming a distributor or wholesaler for the endocannabinoid product should be directed to info@jetblackcorp.com or by calling 1-888-611-5825 and leaving a detailed message.

More information about Jetblack Corp. can be found at their website www.Jetblackcorp.com and their twitter handle @jetblackcorp.

Inquiries regarding making an investment or financing the company may be directed to 1-888-611-5825 by leaving a detailed message. Interested parties may also send an email to info@jetblackcorp.com.



