Code to Exit Unveils New Website

Code To Exit Altrincham

Code to Exit has launched a new website featuring a fresh design, easy navigation, interactive puzzles and many other rich features.

The new website will be the ultimate destination for people looking for the most originally designed escape rooms in the northwest.” — Andras Toth

CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Code to Exit has launched a new website featuring a fresh design, easy navigation, and fun puzzles for those who like to test their brain. The new website will help make http://www.codetoexit.com a comprehensive and user-friendly online resource for escape room enthusiasts.

“The new website will be the ultimate destination for people looking for the most originally designed escape rooms in the northwest,” Escape room owner Andras Toth said. “In addition to providing an exciting taster of what our escape rooms are all about we also have regular postings of puzzles and brain teasers for all levels. Plus we are also encouraging visitors to give us their feedback about the site. We regularly have escape room offers on the website.”

Andras Toth went on to say, “The launch of the new site exemplifies our efforts to fully engage with our customers and provide them with regular updates about our activities and offers. We strive to provide an original best in class customer experience at all times, and we are very excited with our new website.”

In addition to providing better services to existing customers with automated escape room booking and scheduling, the new website will also play an important role in spearheading our drive for an increasing market share in the UK after all Code to Exit was the first Escape Room experience in the Manchester and Cheshire region and we have always had the escape rooms with the most fun!

About Code to Exit

Code to Exit is a privately owned company based in Cheshire in the UK. They use their own unique puzzle ‘alchemy’ to produce the most unique escape room experience . The Escape rooms are created and designed by Andras Toth and Zoltan Sos who are master escape room developers with more than 10 years experience between them.

Visit the new and improved Code to Exit website at http://www.codetoexit.com



