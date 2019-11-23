President calls for increased production of goods to reduce imports

Sumbe, ANGOLA, November 23 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço Saturday in Sumbe, Cuanza Sul province, urged the private business class to increase the production of consumer goods to replace imports.,

Joao Lourenço answered the concerns raised at the meeting of Consultation Council of the Communities of Cuanza Sul, as part of his two-day visit to the region.

"Our hope is in the private sector to increase the production of consumer goods and replace imports with exports," noted the Head of State.

He noted that the private sector must undoubtedly occupy a top place to leverage the economy, leaving the State with the responsibility to regulate and secure infrastructure such as roads, water, energy, among others, to avoid previous mistakes.

On the other hand, the president João Lourenço spoke of the need to combat the speculation of the staple goods prices, alluding to some commercial agents who take advantage of the Value Added Tax (VAT), in force since October this year.

The president also defended an increase in production and supply of goods as one of the measures to counter the rise in the prices of basic food products.

He said that the Executive is committed to the rehabilitation of roads to facilitate the movement of people and goods, as well as the construction of hydroelectric and thermal power stations to match the country's development levels.

Joao Lourenço also highlighted the investment made in electricity distribution to supply the whole country, pointing as an example the effort to bring the energy from Laúca and Caculo Cabaça to the eastern region of Angola.

The President also ensured continued attention to the former combatants and veterans of the homeland.

It is up to the state to guarantee this class a monthly pension. Retired officers aged over 60 years benefit from pensions of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) Social Security Fund.

The head of Executive also announced the construction of various health and education infrastructures, under the Municipal Integrated Intervention Plan (PIIM).

He promised to mobilise funds to build a renowned hospital to meet the current needs of the province, along with the construction of a ring road to the city of Sumbe, to avoid traffic jam by the trucks in the urban center.

Transfer of land plots for construction of residences for former combatants, the clarification of the role of traditional authority, the creation of a university and the rehabilitation of the teacher training school, were among the concerns raised at the meeting.

