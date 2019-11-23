President Joao Lourenço back to Luanda

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 23 - Angolan president João Lourenço arrived on Saturday afternoon in Luanda after a two-day working visit to the coastal province of Cuanza Sul. ,

The head of state was welcomed at Luanda's Military Air Base by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, government officials, among other individuals.

In the capital of Cuanza Sul, Sumbe, the Head of State, accompanied by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, inaugurated the 2.010-residence Quibaula satellite city.

The president also chaired the Local Governance Council meeting, at the presence of the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, ministers of state, ministers and provincial governors.

The meeting recommended the recruitment of health personnel to rural areas and approved the strategy to ensure the operation of the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM).

During his stay in Sumbe, João Lourenço also met with members of the provincial government and the Consultation Council of Communities, from whom he heard complaints and proposed solutions to the various problems presented.

He also assessed the degree of implementation of the Cuacra housing project, where about 1. 800 social residences are under construction, estimated at USD 186 million.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.