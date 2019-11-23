SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. - IRTC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of iRhythm (“iRhythm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRTC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether iRhythm and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 13, 2019, iRhythm filed a Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stating that “[a]s part of the Company’s efforts to remediate its previously disclosed material weaknesses, the Company identified errors affecting prior periods in the course of preparing the Form 10-Q that require further analysis.” iRhythm further advised investors that “[t]hese errors may result in the correction of previously issued annual and quarterly financial statements” and “the error evaluation will include the assessment of any additional control deficiencies.” On this news, iRhythm’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 13, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.

