Cuanza Sul: President unveils Quibaúla satellite city

Sumbe, ANGOLA, November 23 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço inaugurated Saturday Quibaúla city, 20 kilometers from Sumbe city, the capital of the coastal province of Cuanza Sul.,

The infrastructure has 2,010 residences, including apartments and villas.

In addition to the residence, the projects includes shops, schools, child center, medical center, leisure areas, water catchment, treatment and distribution system.

With ​​55-hectare area, the satellite city also has electrical sub-station, rainwater and wastewater drainage network, as well as two kindergartens.

João Lourenço arrived in Cuanza Sul province on Friday for a two-day work visit.

