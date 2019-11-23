Cuanza Sul: President unveils Quibaúla satellite city
The infrastructure has 2,010 residences, including apartments and villas.
In addition to the residence, the projects includes shops, schools, child center, medical center, leisure areas, water catchment, treatment and distribution system.
With 55-hectare area, the satellite city also has electrical sub-station, rainwater and wastewater drainage network, as well as two kindergartens.
João Lourenço arrived in Cuanza Sul province on Friday for a two-day work visit.,
