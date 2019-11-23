Local governance council analyses memorandum on decentralisation of powers

Sumbe, ANGOLA, November 23 - Local Governance Council (CGL) analysed Friday a memorandum aimed at strengthening the mechanisms on defining and transfer of competences between the central and local government bodies of the state.,

This was during a meeting chaired by President of the Republic, João Lourenço, held in coastal Cuanza Sul province.

The final communiqué released at the end of the meeting states that the memorandum also aims to allow greater engagement and flexibility of its actions, plans and programmes.

The meeting also discussed the 2010-State General Budget (OGE), taking into account the average price of USD 55 a barrel, with an average production of 1.4 million barrels per day and an inflation rate of 25 percent.

The budget proposal points to a 1.8 percent GDP growth rate, countering four consecutive years of recession.

The document states that the diamond, fishing and agriculture sectors are expected to support the growth of the non-oil sector ,with 6.6 per cent, 4 per cent and 3.1 per cent respectively.

As the priorities for 2020, the document also points to the improvement of tax system, streamlining public spending, improving debt sustainability framework and modernization of public financial management instruments.

These goals may be achieved with policies aimed to combat regional disparities, through greater balance in the territorial distribution of public expenditure, reads the document.

The meeting also appreciated a memorandum on the local of health services and the strategy of recruitment and maintenance of staff in rural health units and their better redistribution across the country.

As for buses marketing, acquired to increase the country's offer of urban passenger transport, the meeting recommended a compulsory use of the ticketing system to ensure control of public transport users.

As for Municipal intervention plan, the Local Governance Council was informed about the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM), which outlines the structuring, coordination and monitoring of projects to be implemented at local level.

The meeting also served to provide information on the physical and financial execution stage of public investment projects in the different provinces.

The investments are those linked to integrated infrastructure, the rehabilitation of major, secondary and tertiary roads, the construction and repair of bridges and related to the fields of housing and stabilisation of ravines.

The Local Governance Council also was informed on the progress of the equipment distribution plan for provincial governments and municipal administrations for road conservation.

The auxiliary body of the President of Republic also learned of the state of coverage of the signal of the National Radio of Angola (RNA) and Public Television (TPA) and of the plans for expansion throughout the national territory.

Attended by Vice-President Bornito de Sousa, ministers of state, ministers and provincial governors, the meeting also provided information on the suspension of national exames.

