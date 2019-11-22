DOE to Provide $100 Million for High Energy Physics Research

Research Aims at Deepening Understanding of the Universe

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a plan to provide $100 million over the next four years for new experimental and theoretical research in high energy physics. Research is expected to focus on such topics as the Higgs boson, neutrinos, dark matter, and dark energy, in an effort to advance knowledge of the universe at the most fundamental level.

“We are in an era ripe with opportunity to deepen our understanding of some of the most challenging questions about the universe,” said Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar. “These investments will ensure that American scientists maintain a leadership role in the global research effort and the forthcoming knowledge will benefit humanity as a whole.”

Research under this initiative is expected to include experimental work on neutrinos at DOE’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, the search for dark matter with the LZ (LUX-ZEPLIN) experiment one mile below the Black Hills of South Dakota, the analysis of observatory data relating to dark energy and the expansion of the universe, and investigation of data from proton-proton collisions at the Large Hadron Collider at CERN.

Other projects are aimed to further developments in particle physics theory, advanced particle accelerators, and new detector technologies. High energy physics serves as a cornerstone of America’s science efforts. It plays a major role in nurturing top scientific talent and building and sustaining the nation’s scientific workforce.

Applications will be open to universities, industry, and nonprofit institutions, with awards selected by competitive peer review. Total funding is expected to be approximately $100 million for awards lasting up to four years in duration, with funding contingent on congressional appropriations.

More details about the DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement “FY 2020 Research Opportunities in High Energy Physics”, sponsored by the Office of High Energy Physics within the DOE Office of Science, can be found here.

