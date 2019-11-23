Draganfly Partners with and Sponsors the Levis Trophy Truck at the Baja 1000

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading systems developer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”) and the Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) space, is pleased to be a part of the Levis Trophy Truck Team Driven by Ryan Arciero alongside Levis, Seaspan ULC, and BN3TH apparel at the Baja 1000.



The Baja 1000 is held annually in November on the Baja Peninsula and covers 800.5 miles of grueling course. Traditionally it is hard to track the vehicles on foot or by car and as a result, the teams have relied on the use of helicopters for their aerial filming and medical support.

“This is off-road racing’s oldest and most prestigious competition and we’re honored to be a part of such a winning team. Starting in the pole position has placed our Draganfly brand among other strong and established brands in this industry, and we couldn’t be more proud. From low visibility to austere terrain, to harsh weather, many of the challenges teams encounter during this grueling event, are ones our award-winning team of engineers can help our customers overcome in other industries. We’re excited about the impact the Draganfly team can make on this sport.” said Patrick Imbasciani, COO of Draganfly.

Coming off of a victory at the first-ever Baja 400, Racer.com and others say that Ryan Arciero, alongside teammate Dan McMillin, is among the top three favored to win this year’s race in a field stacked with heavyweights associated with iconic brands that include Monster Energy, Red Bull, Rockstar, BFGoodrich, Ford Performance, Chevy Performance, CanAm, Polaris, and Yokohama.

“UAV’s in this sport is a game-changer,” said Levis Trophy Truck driver Ryan Arciero “Utilizing UAVs as part of our race team will have an advantage from both a safety and data set perspective. Having Draganfly as our partner in technology is allowing us to be prepared and stay safe on the track.”

After a one-day delay due to weather conditions, the Baja 1000 will begin at 10:30 am PST on November 23, 2019.

Go to SCORE to track the race live.

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge, unmanned vehicle systems and software that revolutionizes the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 21 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

