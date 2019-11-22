Buchanan Health Center Opens New The Villages Location!

/EIN News/ -- LEESBURG, Fla., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Health is proud to provide high-quality care to Leesburg residents. They have successfully been able to treat a variety of conditions and the chiropractic office is now expanding to accommodate the needs of a larger clientele base. Buchanan Health Center now has an office in The Villages. The staff is excited to accept new patients and continue to provide premium chiropractic care for those who need it.



The staff at Buchanan Health provide a plethora of services. These include stem cell therapy, weight loss programs, and general chiropractic care. All of these services will be at their new location, allowing a new group of people to experience the benefits of these treatment modalities. New patients are able to explore every facet of the chiropractic practice online so you can be prepared for your first appointment. They provide resources for what you can expect, payment options, and online forms that can be browsed anytime at home before the first appointment. This is helpful for patients who like to have their day planned well in advance and it allows them to avoid any surprises. New patients can even take a virtual tour of the office so they can understand the layout before arriving at the office. Knowing the environment beforehand can be a very comforting feeling for people, and the staff at Buchanan Health Center wants their patients to be as relaxed as possible.

Dr. Tige Buchanan , owner and chiropractor of Buchanan Health Center, is extremely excited to open an office in The Villages. He had this to say about the new location, “Bringing a new office to The Villages is a great opportunity for us. Our clientele list is rapidly expanding and we needed to increase our ability to supply the demand for chiropractic care. We have a group of wonderful doctors who are able to provide the chiropractic services The Village residents need.”

Come visit Buchanan Health Center in their new The Villages location to find out more information about the new staff, facility, and services. The members of the chiropractic office will be more than happy to discuss any and all of your questions in an efficient and friendly manner. You can call Buchanan Health Center at 352-787-8531 to schedule an appointment or to discuss what services will work for you.



