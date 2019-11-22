STATEMENT FROM THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC MINISTER OF TOURISM FRANCISCO JAVIER GARCÍA

/EIN News/ -- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the Allianz Global Assistance reported this week that Punta Cana is ranked as the top destination for international travel over Thanksgiving, the Dominican Republic Minister of Tourism Francisco Javier García issued the following statement:

“We are encouraged by this week’s news that Punta Cana has topped the list as Americans’ No.1 destination for Thanksgiving travel. With Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season quickly approaching, we look forward to welcoming more visitors to our island and continuing to serve as a world-class tourist destination.”

About Dominican Republic

Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on the north and the Caribbean Sea on the south, the country features nearly 1,000 miles of coastline. The Dominican Republic welcomed more than 40 million tourists in the last seven years, and is statistically among the safest countries in the Caribbean. In 2018, hotel, bar and restaurant activity represented 7.6 percent of the gross domestic product in terms of added value, becoming one of the most dynamic sectors of the Dominican economy with an average growth of 7 percent in the last four years.

