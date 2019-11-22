Hemostemix Announces Director Resignation

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemostemix Inc. (“Hemostemix” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: HEM; OTCQB: HMTXF), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions not adequately addressed by current treatments, announces the resignation of Mr. Don Friesen from the Company’s board of directors (“the “Board”) effective November 21, 2019. The Company would like to thank Mr. Friesen for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.



Pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) policies and the Company’s articles of incorporation and by-laws, the Company is required to have a minimum of three directors. As a result of the resignation of Mr. Friesen, the Company has two remaining directors, Mr. Angus Jenkins and Mr. David Wood, and is in breach of TSXV policies. The Company will provide a further update once the Board has been reconstituted.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX INC.

Hemostemix is a publicly traded clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions not adequately addressed by current treatments. It is one of the first clinical-stage biotech companies to test a stem-cell therapy in an international, multicenter, Phase II clinical trial for patients with critical limb ischemia (“CLI”), a severe form of peripheral artery disease (“PAD”) caused by reduced blood flow to the legs. The Phase II trial targets a participant’s diseased tissue with proprietary cells grown from his or her blood that can support the formation of new blood vessels. The Company’s intellectual property portfolio includes over 50 patents issued or pending throughout the world. The Company is continuing research and development of its lead product, ACP-01 with other applications, including cardiovascular, neurological and vascular indications.

For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com or email office@hemostemix.com .

Contact:

Angus Jenkins, Chairman of the Board

Suite 1150, 707 – 7th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

(403) 988-8794

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could,” or “should” occur. Although Hemostemix believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of Hemostemix management on the date such statements were made. By their nature forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to fund operations, the ability to reconstitute its Board, the Company’s stage of development, future clinical trials and results, long-term capital requirements and future developments in the Company’s markets and the markets in which it expects to compete, risks associated with its strategic alliances and the impact of entering new markets on the Company’s operations. Each factor should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties are contained in the Company’s filing with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.



