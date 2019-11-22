Class Actions Against Match Group, Inc. (MTCH), Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) & ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)

Class Period: August 6, 2019 - September 25, 2019

Deadline: December 2, 2019

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Match used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) Match made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) Match was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) Match lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) as a result, Match’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR)

Class Period: March 5, 2019 - September 26, 2019

Deadline: December 11, 2019

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company engaged in fraudulent practices, including forging customer contracts; (2) as a result, the Company's reported sales and megawatts installed were overstated; (3) these practices were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny: (4) as a result, the Company's earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (5) as a result, Vivint's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN)

Class Period: February 28, 2019 - October 9, 2019

Deadline: December 16, 2019

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, certain E&O reserves had been improperly reported; (3) as a result, the Company’s financial results for certain periods were misstated; (4) there would be a pause in shipments to the Company’s Latin American customer; and (5) as a result, ADTRAN’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

