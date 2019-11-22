IPG Team Selected as Global Marketing Agency for LATAM Airlines

/EIN News/ -- Santiago, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that Graphene, a customized team of talent and resources from a range of Interpublic Group agencies, led by McCann Worldgroup and IPG Mediabrands, has been selected by LATAM Airlines Group to continue as its global marketing agency.

Graphene has served LATAM since 2015 in 13 markets like Australia, Mexico, the United States and countries in South America and Europe, and the new multi-year assignment will cover all marketing needs from brand strategy and creativity, to digital marketing, performance, CRM and content development across all the airline group’s markets. The dedicated IPG team retained and expanded the relationship after a competitive pitch, which included multiple globally-integrated marketing firms.

Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO of IPG, commented, “LATAM is the leading airline group in South America with direct flights to five continents. IPG will provide end-to-end marketing services through Graphene. This is a great example of the open- architecture model we have championed at IPG for over a decade, with collaboration at its core.”

“Having our marketing efforts supported by them over the past four years in various markets, we have chosen IPG/Graphene to provide integrated marketing services across our global network. With their help, we will continue working to best serve our customers and position LATAM as one of the world’s most admired airline brands,” said Paulo Miranda, Vice President of Customers, LATAM Airlines Group.

According to Fernando Fascioli, McCann Worldgroup President for Latin America and the Caribbean, “We are delighted with LATAM’s decision to continue our partnership. We believe in the power of strategy, creativity, data and technology seamlessly integrated and orchestrated across a leading network to drive forward the LATAM Airlines brand and its business.”

“With advances in digital communication, we are able to segment and tailor our offering more than ever. We look forward to working with Graphene to maximise this technology and provide our customers with an increasingly personalized experience,” added Andreas Schek, Vice President of Sales, LATAM Airlines Group.

About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com .

About LATAM Airlines Group S.A

LATAM Airlines Group is Latin America’s leading airline group with one of the largest route networks in the world, offering services to 142 destinations in 25 countries, including six domestic markets in Latin America – Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru – in addition to international operations in Latin America, Europe, the United States, the Caribbean, Oceania, Africa and Asia.

The airline group employs over 41,000 people worldwide, operating approximately 1,300 flights per day and transporting 71 million passengers per year.

LATAM Airlines Group has 327 aircraft in its fleet, which features the latest and most modern models including the Boeing 787, Airbus A350, A321 and A320neo.

LATAM Airlines Group is the only airline group in the Americas and one of three worldwide to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability ‘World’ Index. In 2018, it was recognized by the index for sustainable practices, based on economic, social and environmental criteria, for the sixth consecutive year.

LATAM Airlines Group shares are traded on the Santiago Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange in the form of ADRs.

For any commercial or brand related query, visit www.latam.com . Further financial information is available via www.latamairlinesgroup.net

