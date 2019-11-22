CINERGY ENTERTAINMENT AMARILLO NAMED TOP FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT CENTER IN THE WORLD

Wins the Brass Ring Award at the 2019 IAAPA Expo

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinergy Entertainment Group is pleased to announce that their Amarillo, Texas location has been named the Top Family Entertainment Center in the World by the IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions). Cinergy is a privately held company dedicated to creating a unique, immersive entertainment experience for guests. IAAPA represents over 5,300 amusement-industry members in more than 100 countries. To rank as Top FEC, IAAPA requires an extensive application process, a mystery shopper visit, and review by a panel of judges. More than 120 judges participated in awarding this year’s Top FEC. Cinergy is honored to be able to offer the best FEC experience in the world to their fans.



On winning this prestigious award, Darek Heath, COO stated, “It took an amazing effort from the entire Amarillo team and their passion for guest service to earn this prestigious recognition. We must also recognize all of Cinergy for helping develop the reputation of greatness.”



IAAPA has awarded the Top FEC for over six years. In the past, two winners were awarded Top FEC, one domestic and one international. This year they merged to create the Top FEC of the World Award where Cinergy competed with FECs from countries all over the world.



In 2017 Cinergy was recognized as one of the Top 3 FECs. The team’s dedication to creating and improving the best family experience is unparalleled. The IAAPA press office states that “the IAAPA Brass Ring Awards are considered one of the global attractions industry’s most prestigious honors.”



About Cinergy Entertainment- Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator of five luxury cinema entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma with 51 screens and 50 lanes of bowling. The company has additional locations under development across the country. All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, Hologate VR, Triotech Dark Ride and Sky Walker, an elevated ropes course with zip lines.

Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.Cinergy.com.

