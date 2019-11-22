Radar Endeavour Group Inc. We closed our raise

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radar Endeavour Group Inc . is pleased to announce an exciting milestone: the success of our Venture Capital Corporation funding for G2V Optics Inc’s seed round. We have raised $800K CDN from experienced angels and first-time tech investors who all came together to support the vision expressed by the G2V Optics Inc. founder team.



“We are very pleased to have exceeded our $750K CDN target for our first raise,” said Darrel Ewaschuk, Co-Founder of Radar Endeavour Group Inc. “Working with the team at G2V, we felt it was essential to give Albertans who are normally not exposed to early-stage hi-tech investments the opportunity to support and participate in such an exciting opportunity right in their backyard.”

About G2V Optics Inc.

G2V Optics is an emerging leader in smart lighting, monitoring, and data science solutions for advanced cultivation and solar research applications. G2V is committed to supporting controlled environment agricultural producers of food, spice, and medicinal crops to grow more using less - by maximizing output, chemistry, and efficiency with the proprietary Engineered Sunlight™ platform.

G2V is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada and is an established innovator in software-controlled, adjustable-spectra technologies for aerospace and solar energy applications. For more information come find us at www.g2voptics.com .

About Radar Endeavour Group Inc.

Radar Endeavour Group is a buy-and-build private equity group: we provide direct investment and operational help to companies. We support both early-stage companies with high-growth potential and established companies that need assistance in scaling their success. We consider companies in the IT space, with an interest in Artificial Intelligence, Software-as-a-Service, and Security sectors, as well as companies with protectable and scalable technologies.

Our direct investments range from $50K to $250K and we are proud to have established our Venture Capital model with G2V Optics as the first beneficiary.

We are also able to use our backgrounds in more traditional businesses to help start-ups overcome typical operational challenges when scaling an early-stage company: business development, finance, and organizational structure and development.

Follow Radar Endeavour Group Inc. via

Twitter: https://twitter.com/inc_radar?lang=en

Blog: http://goradargroup.com/about-us/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/goradargroup/?originalSubdomain=ca

Darrel Ewaschuk

d.ewaschuk@goradargroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.