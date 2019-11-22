Angola, Finland start political consultations

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 22 - Angola and Finland analyzed Friday in Luanda the increase of diplomatic and cooperation relations in the telecommunications, meteorology, agriculture and education sectors, during the first meeting of political consultations between the two countries.,

The materialization of investment in these areas of interest to Finland is dependent on a memorandum of understanding to be signed at the beginning of 2020.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Tete António, and the Deputy Minister for Foreign Policy and Security of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kai Sauer.

In the opening act, Téte António pointed out that the holding of this first meeting allowed to review the internal situation, as well as the bilateral and multilateral cooperation of the two countries.

It also provided an environment of confidence in favor of increased exchange, ideas and experiences reflected in the Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations signed between the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Finnish Foreign Affairs Ministry in March 2019.

He ensured that there was a willingness on both sides to sign an economic and trade cooperation agreement that could facilitate the establishment of regular contact between the two business economic tissues and promote the transfer of technology and experience.

In his turn, the Finnish official said that the relations between the two countries "are very strong", boosted by the visit of his foreign minister to Angola last March.

In this context, your country intends to sign a memorandum of understanding on telecommunications, meteorology, agriculture and education in early 2020.

