Global Conversational AI Market is Set to Reach USD 16.2 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 29.2% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global conversational AI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2024. Globally, conversational AI industry players are leveraging market growth through product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic expansion. For example, in November 2018, Microsoft Corporation signed an agreement to acquire Xoxco Inc.



Machine learning category is expected to witness fastest growth in the conversational AI market during the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the conversational AI market is segmented into natural language processing, machine learning, automatic speech recognition, computer vision, video recognition, and others. Of all, machine learning category is expected to witness fastest growth in the conversational AI market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the fact that with the help of machine learning, conversational AI solutions are able to learn from previous responses based on different queries, which in turn is growing the capability of the machine in answering questions.

Based on application, the conversational AI market is categorized into customer support, personal assistant, branding & advertisement, customer engagement and retention, onboarding & employee engagement. Of all, personal assistant category is expected to witness fastest growth in the conversational AI market during the forecast period.

Global Conversational AI Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Insights by Component (Platform, Service [Support & Maintenance, Training & Consulting, System Integration]), by Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), by Type (Chatbot, Intelligent Virtual Assistant {IVA}, Intelligent Interactive Voice Response {IVR} System), by Industry (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Hospitality, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, Government, Others), Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Speech Recognition, Computer Vision, Video Recognition, Others), by Application (Customer Support , Personal Assistant, Branding & Advertisement, Customer Engagement & Retention, Onboarding & Employee Engagement)

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in conversational AI market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the existence of a large number of established players such as Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation, increasing number of investments related to integration of machine learning and NLP, rapid technological advancements, and continuous focus of government on spending in AI-based technologies in the region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global conversational AI market are Nuance Communications Inc., Haptik Inc., Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Baidu Inc., Conversica Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Solvvy Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., Avaamo Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Artificial Solutions International AB, and Kore.ai Inc.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the components, platform category held larger share in the market in 2018.

Of all service category, support and maintenance service category is expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period.

Of all the deployment, cloud-based category held larger share in the market in 2018, and is also expected to exhibit faster growth during the forecast period.

Of all the types, chatbot category held largest share in the market in 2018.

Among all the technologies, the machine learning category is expected to witness fastest growth in the conversational AI market during the forecast period.

Of all the application, personal assistant category is expected to witness fastest growth in the conversational AI market during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in conversational AI market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Billion). The report segments the global conversational AI market on the basis of component, deployment, type, industry, technology, application, and region.

Global Conversational AI Market Coverage

Component Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Platform

Service Support & Maintenance Training & Consulting System Integration



Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Chatbot

Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA)

Intelligent Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System

Deployment Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Industry Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

Hospitality

Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Government

Others

Technology Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Automatic Speech Recognition

Computer Vision

Video Recognition

Others

Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Customer Support

Personal Assistant

Branding & Advertisement

Customer Engagement & Retention

Onboarding & Employee Engagement

Geographical Segmentation

Conversational AI Market by Region

North America

By Component

By Deployment

By Type

By Industry

By Technology

By Application

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Component

By Deployment

By Type

By Industry

By Technology

By Application

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Component

By Deployment

By Type

By Industry

By Technology

By Application

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Component

By Deployment

By Type

By Industry

By Technology

By Application

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., Turkey, and Other Countries

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, and market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

