NAV CANADA - One of Canada’s Top 100 Employers

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAV CANADA is honoured to be among Canada’s Top 100 Employers for a fourth consecutive year.



While there are many reasons for this award, in large part, it is the NAV CANADA employees who have earned this distinction with their remarkable stories of positive change inside and outside the company.

“We want employees who wish to be part of a world-leading organization,” says Neil Wilson, president and CEO. “We are committed to giving those people a supportive environment, both at work and in their communities.”

With over 5,000 employees across the country NAV CANADA professionals keep aircraft moving safely in our Canadian airspace and still take the time to pull together for communities and to support their peers for healthy work environment.

In fact, NAV CANADA supported more than 300 charities and community organizations and contributed over $1 million to community causes. They are the coaches, organizers and fundraiser involved in local sports teams, youth programs, food banks, hospitals, homeless shelters, cultural and environmental activities and much more.

NAV CANADA Cares encourages employees to support a cause or charity by matching individual contributions or providing funds for employees to support charitable efforts in more remote locations.

One team of volunteer women called “A Safe Place to Land” helped build a home for a local family through Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build and exceeded the charity’s entire fundraising goal for that construction build, winning them the Pink Helmet Award as top corporate team.

So, it’s no surprise that people giving so much outside the company, also perform as valued employees - investing in a supportive work environment for peers.

THRIVE is among the growing number of Company wellness and peer support programs available to promote physical, psychological and financial well-being of NAV CANADA’s people and their families.

It is a voluntary and confidential peer support program, where an experienced Air Traffic Controller or Flight Service Specialist is paired with a student throughout their training to mentor and provide a holistic support system to ensure resilience and help improve success rates across the country.

NAV CANADA is an exceptional place to work for many reasons but most importantly, it is because of its people – caring, inclusive and diverse, driving innovation, excellence and business results.

Read more about why NAV CANADA was selected as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers (2020) and one of the National Capital Region’s Top Employers (2019) visit the Canada’s Top 100 Employers website

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

For more information about NAV CANADA visit our website at www.navcanada.ca or contact:

Brian Boudreau

Manager, Media Relations

(613) 563-7303

Media Information Line: 1-888-562-8226







