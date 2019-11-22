Zachys Wine Auctions Features Two Important Milestones in Year-Ending Auction

Chai Vault’s Innovative New Anti-Fraud Solution and a Rarely-Seen Chartreuse Collection Dating to the 1800s

/EIN News/ -- New York City, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 6 & 7 at Smith & Wollensky in New York City, Zachys Wine Auctions will hold a two-day auction expected to realize in excess of $10,000,000, capping off an astonishing auction year and a projected $125,000,000 in full-year sales, resulting in Zachys being #1 in both the New York and Hong Kong markets.

The final auction of the year will include the single-owner “Black Tie Collection,” an important Northeast collection of the finest Bordeaux and Burgundy in the world. For this monumental auction, Zachys is delighted to partner with Chai Vault. Chai Vault is the first anti-fraud solution for wine and spirits that enables trade and end consumers to see demonstrable authenticity and provenance of individual bottles online, before purchase, without needing to be in direct proximity to a bottle to inspect or scan. Chai Vault certification also travels with the bottle as ownership changes, maintaining up-to-date provenance and authenticity for the life of the bottle. Every bottle in The Black Tie Collection was authenticated by Chai Vault and carries a QR code. As part of the partnership between Chai Vault and Zachys, winning bidders in this auction may keep the bottles they’ve won in the Chai Vault authentication and provenance certification solution free of charge with their new ownership registered.

In addition to this first-time-ever partnership that puts Zachys on the cutting edge of wine authentication, Zachys is delighted to announce an offering of Chartreuse, the first of its breadth and depth to ever be offered in the American market, which is expected to realize in excess of $260,000 in only 46 bottles. This offering, on consignment from a collector born and raised in Voiron not far from the Chartreuse distillery, includes bottles of green and yellow Chartreuse dating back to the 19th-century. There are bottles made at the original distillery, bottles “Fabriquée a Tarragone par les Pères Chartreux,” after the monks were expelled from France, bottles labeled “Une Tarragone,” and bottled in Marseille but made in Spain, the extremely rare “landslide bottles” made just before the distillery was destroyed in a landslide, and many, many more. All in all, this is the most exceptional and rare offering of Chartreuse ever offered by Zachys, or any other auction house.

In sum, the two-day wine auction features 1,631 lots of the rarest Champagne, Bordeaux, Burgundy, California wine, German wine, Madeira, and Italian wine. For more information or to attend the auction please email auction@zachys.com.

About Zachys Wine Auctions

Founded over 75 years ago, Zachys is a third-generation fine wine business. It is one of the largest independent wine auction houses and retailers in America with offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Hong Kong, and dedicated wine specialists in mainland China, Tokyo, London, and Paris. CEO Don Zacharia played a major role in creating the fine wine auction marketplace in America. Today, Zachys has established itself as the nation's largest and most powerful retailer and auctioneer of fine Bordeaux, Burgundy and beyond. For more information visit Zachys Wine Auctions.

Charles Antin Zachys Wine Auction 9172324997 cantin@zachys.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.