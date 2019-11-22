Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Quad/Graphics, Inc.

Shareholders with $250,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 6, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (“Quad” or the “Company”) (NYSE: QUAD ) investors who purchased securities between February 21, 2018 and October 29, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On October 29, 2019, after the market closed, the Company slashed its quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share, announced plans to divest its book business, and reported third quarter 2019 financial results. Analysts were “absolutely shocked by these developments given the confidence management had just three months ago.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $6.42 per share, or nearly 57%, to close at $4.85 per share on October 30, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s book business in United States was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to divest its book business; (3) that the Company was unreasonably vulnerable to decreases in market prices; (4) that, to remain financially flexible while market prices decreased, the Company was likely to cut its quarterly dividend and expand its cost reduction programs; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

