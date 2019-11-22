Simplus Expands MuleSoft Strategic Partnership with Key Hire

Simplus, a leading Salesforce partner, welcomes Milind Bhalekar as VP of Market Strategy to help promote MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform to connect Salesforce with SAP functions.

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplus, a Salesforce Platinum Partner and the leader in quote-to-cash implementations, is pleased to welcome Milind Bhalekar as a strategic liaison for the MuleSoft and Simplus partnership.

With over 21 years of experience in driving transformation for large clients, Milind spearheaded various digital integration products for a large GSI firm. As a practice leader, he successfully built large multi-million dollar, fastest-growing practices around integration products, such as MuleSoft, from scratch. He achieved this through the creation of practice capabilities, driving strategies and roadmaps for triple-digit revenue growth and demand generation. During this time, he anchored and won several large deals. He built a world-class team and led alliances by developing strong partnerships with MuleSoft, Red Hat and other products. He brought the firm into the limelight as a top GSI in the MuleSoft partner community through key MuleSoft awards and client success stories. Before that, Milind was part of product development companies, helping them in their design and architecture of product development and presales areas.

“We anticipate MuleSoft to be our fastest-growing partnership next year,” said Lance Evanson, Chief Strategy Officer at Simplus. “We are thrilled to have Milind join our team and look forward to growing the practice and serving our customers well with the MuleSoft Platform.”

Since Salesforce’s acquisition of MuleSoft in 2018, the demand for MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform has grown. As a certified partner, Simplus’ MuleSoft integrations, led by Director of Simplus’ Data and Digital Integration Practice Christian Tooley, have grown rapidly and often utilize MuleSoft both as a conduit for Digital Transformations and as a fundamental component of Salesforce implementations.

This new, expanded partnership has yielded early results, with Simplus rapidly expanding into the MuleSoft Partner Ecosystem, emerging as one of MuleSoft’s key partners in both the AMER & APAC regions.

For more information, please email amyc@simplus.com and visit simplus.com.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About Simplus

Simplus is a Platinum Salesforce Partner and the industry leader in Quote-to-Cash implementations, providing enterprise-wide digital transformation through advisory, implementation, change management and managed services. Guided by the mantra, “success simplified,” we use leading cloud solutions to help companies achieve a strategic vision, improve performance and increase value to stakeholders. With more than 4500 projects and a customer satisfaction rating in the top 1% of all Salesforce partners, Simplus helps companies improve, innovate and grow. Visit https://simplus.com, email us at socialmedia@simplus.com, or give us a call at 833.SIMPLUS for more information.

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is a leading application network platform. It allows organizations to create composite applications that connect apps, data, and devices through API-led connectivity to form a flexible application network. Anypoint Platform is a unified, single solution for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management, both on-premises and in the cloud.

Attachment

Amy Cook Simplus 9498130182 Amyc@simplus.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.