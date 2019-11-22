Angolan president in Cuanza Sul province

Sumbe, ANGOLA, November 22 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço arrived Friday in Sumbe, coastal Cuanza Sul province, for a two-day working visit.,

The head of state, accompanied by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, was received by the provincial governor, Job Capapinha, members of the Executive and other entities.

João Lourenço's Friday visiting agenda includes two meetings. The first with the members of the provincial government and the second with the Local Governing Council.

The president will also inaugurate the 2,010 apartment-satellite city of "Horizonte Quibaúla".

For Saturday, the president will meet with the Social Consultation Council and visit the works of housing project in the Cuacra neighborhood.

