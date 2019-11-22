North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) expands to West Coast with new acquisition of Orange Coast Anesthesia, Southern California’s fastest-growing anesthesia group

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) , one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the U.S., has acquired Orange Coast Anesthesia (OCA) , the fastest-growing anesthesia group serving Southern California’s Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties. With its first acquisition on the West Coast, NAPA expands its presence beyond the 11 states where more than 2,000 NAPA clinicians provide anesthesia and chronic pain-management services.



OCA President and Chief Executive Officer Wynnson Tom, MD, said, “At OCA, our biggest asset is our people—more than 40 exemplary anesthesiologists known for providing outstanding and compassionate care in Southern California. And just as we are extremely selective and rigorous in our process to select the physicians who join our group, we were equally rigorous in our search for an anesthesia management company. NAPA is renowned for its quality improvement initiatives, innovation, patient and surgeon satisfaction programs, technology, inspired leadership, and professional development for its clinicians. NAPA has the robust resources to support OCA’s rapidly expanding group with internal systems, reporting and compliance tools that will streamline our administrative process. As a clinician-led company, NAPA shares our passion for practicing medicine and our commitment to creating high-quality patient experiences. We believe that having NAPA as our partner will enable OCA to grow and thrive.”

John Di Capua, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NAPA, said, “NAPA and OCA are both companies built on a patient-first foundation. As NAPA has grown over the past 30 years, we have sought to embrace and support anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) whose dedication to ‘always do what is right for our patients’ mirrors our NAPA mission. All NAPA’s clinical and business processes and innovations are focused on delivering exceptional experiences every day and creating value for our partners. We believe that OCA is exactly the right partner to introduce NAPA’s industry-leading services to the West Coast. We value OCA’s expertise and anticipate learning from its physicians as we collaborate to produce optimal clinical and business outcomes in the Southern California healthcare market. We also have great respect for Dr. Tom’s leadership and tremendous accomplishments in growing OCA, and look forward to welcoming him as an important West Coast leader at NAPA.”

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies, serving more than 1.2 million patients annually in more than 300 healthcare facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit www.NAPAanesthesia.com .

