Aegion Corporation Awarded $14 Million in Wastewater Pipeline Rehabilitation Contracts in the State of New York

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) today announced that its subsidiary, Insituform Technologies, LLC, has been awarded two contracts totaling over $14 million from a municipal agency in New York.



The combined projects require Insituform to rehabilitate more than 50 miles of 8- to 48-inch diameter wastewater pipelines using Insituform® cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) throughout residential and commercial areas. Insituform expects to complete the installations by the end of June 2020. Since 2015, Insituform has rehabilitated more than 90 miles of 8- to 24-inch diameter wastewater pipelines for the municipality using Insituform® CIPP.

Charles R. Gordon, Aegion’s President and CEO, said, “The state of New York has some of the oldest infrastructure in the United States, with pipelines failing at an alarming rate. Insituform® CIPP helps municipalities rehabilitate their pipeline infrastructure at a lower overall cost and with minimized social disruption compared to dig-and-replace replacement.”

About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at https://www.aegion.com/ .

