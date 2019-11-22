C-Bond Releases Letter to Tesla to Collaborate to Improve the Strength and Light-Weighting of its Automotive Glass

/EIN News/ -- C-Bond develops nanotechnology solutions that improve and strengthen glass in the automotive and architectural industries



Future innovations may include bullet-resistant automotive glass and self-healing glass

HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, released an open letter today to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Director of Manufacturing Innovation Mike Pilliod, regarding Tesla’s Cybertruck and collaborating to improve the strength and light-weighting of its automotive glass and creating unbreakable windows.

Dear Mr. Musk and Mr. Pilliod,

We saw the unfortunate demonstration of the window failure in the new Tesla Cybertruck. We understand your frustration and, as a leading developer of glass strengthening solutions, would like to offer our assistance to you.

If you are not familiar with C-Bond Systems, we are a public nanotechnology solutions company with an intellectual property portfolio focused on improving and strengthening glass that was recently independently valued at $33.7 million by a leading global valuation firm. Our IP was co-developed with experts at Rice University, and in the future we hope to work with Rice and Tesla on the further development of the strengthening of glass that potentially yields unbreakable glass and even self-healing glass.

Our proven technology that is in the market today, which has been demonstrated to decrease the cost of windshield repair by as much as 80%, permeates the glass surface and repairs the microscopic flaws and defects randomly distributed all over the glass surface that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. We want to take that further – to develop technology that not only repairs the existing defects in glass, but also heals new defects as they occur.

I will be sending each of you via overnight mail a sample kit of the C-Bond NanoShield™ product. Let’s work together to make your glass stronger and better, as well as working on future innovations for automotive glass.

Yours truly,

Scott R. Silverman

Chairman and CEO

C-Bond NanoShield protects and strengthens windshields by permeating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects randomly distributed all over the glass surface that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The product is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a patent-protected nanotechnology that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com , on Facebook , or Twitter .

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that future innovations may include bullet-resistant automotive glass and self-healing glass; the likelihood that the Company endeavors to work to develop glass that is self-healing, or essentially unbreakable; the likelihood that the Company will work with Rice and Tesla on the further development of the strengthening of glass that potentially yields unbreakable glass and even self-healing glass; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2019, August 12, 2019, and May 10, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbondsystems3/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.