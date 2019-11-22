Digital Media Group Daily Hive Launches New U.S. Chapter in Seattle

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daily Hive, a digital media group specializing in hyper-local news coverage, has launched its first U.S. newsroom in Seattle. A leading media publisher in Canada since 2008, this expansion marks their debut into the United States along with a second chapter opening in Portland.



“Expanding into the U.S. has always been an important goal for us,” said Karm Sumal, CEO and Co-Founder of Daily Hive. “From craft beer to arts to tech, Seattle has so much to offer. Our mission is to connect people to their city on a deeper level. We aim to give these unique communities a voice and platform to be heard.”

Daily Hive has established markets in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and Vancouver. Currently they receive 16 million page views per month, with an accumulative Instagram following of over 1.5 million, over 900,000 Facebook followers, and over 600,000 on Twitter. Most recently, they’ve expanded their content to include specialized channels dedicated to food, real estate, sports, events, entrepreneurship, travel, and more.

“We’re bringing the same specialized approach in each city we launch, giving readers complete autonomy and access to what matters to them most. Seattle audiences can expect to receive the most current news, stories, and happenings across all types of topics and industries,” said Sumal.

Sumal co-founded Daily Hive, formerly Vancity Buzz, in 2008 with friend Manny Bahia.

To view the Daily Hive Seattle website, please visit here . Karm Sumal is available for interviews.

About Daily Hive

Daily Hive is a national online media network, catering to Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, and Edmonton in Canada, and Seattle and Portland in the United States. In the past year, they’ve launched Hive Labs , an in-house content agency and just a year prior to the ID Agency , the only influencer agency in Canada that offers in-house digital services and distribution to millions of monthly readers.

