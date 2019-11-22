iCIMS CFO Valerie Rainey Wins Silver Stevie Award for Women in Business

/EIN News/ -- Holmdel, NJ, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCIMS, Inc., the market leader for cloud-based talent acquisition software solutions, today announced that Valerie Rainey, Chief Financial Officer, is a recipient of a Silver Stevie® award for Women in Business under the category of Female Executive of the Year.



The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 90 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.



“It’s an honor to be acknowledged alongside such driven and accomplished women,” said Valerie Rainey, chief financial officer at iCIMS. “Throughout my career, I’ve maintained two passions: connecting with those around me, and using these connections to help organizations achieve financial alignment and growth. I’m grateful to iCIMS for allowing me to exercise my passions, and for recognizing the need and importance of strong female leadership.”



Rainey joined iCIMS in 2018 and led the organization through a capital raising process that resulted in securing iCIMS’ partnership with Vista Equity Partners, a market-leading private equity firm that invests in software, data and technology-enabled businesses. Most recently, in June of 2019, Rainey was instrumental in iCIMS’ acquisition of Jibe, a state-of-the-art SaaS recruiting technology for sourcing, nurturing and marketing to candidates. Both of these milestones are crucial components to the organization’s growth strategy and ongoing commitment to support employers in their war for talent.



“This acknowledgement is a testament to iCIMS’ dedicated leadership amidst our rapid growth,” said Ronald Kasner, president and interim CEO of iCIMS. “From the moment that Valerie joined our organization, she’s fueled our ability to expand our platform and employee base. As we continue to scale, we remain committed to maintaining a diverse and inclusive workforce. Valerie’s position in our organization is a prime example of how leaders and employees with a range of experiences and perspectives can bolster continued growth.”

About iCIMS:

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting programs through an award-winning end-to-end talent acquisition platform and an ecosystem of nearly 300 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports more than 4,000 customers, including nearly 20% of F100 companies, hiring 4 million people each year. iCIMS is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com.​

