Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook Report, 2019-2027
The electric commercial vehicle market, by volume, is projected to be 260,777 units in 2020. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2020 to 2027, to reach a volume of 1,890,430 units by 2027.
The electric commercial vehicle market comprises major manufacturers such as BYD (China), Yutong (China), Proterra (US), VDL Groep (Netherlands), and AB Volvo (Sweden).
Increasing focus of countries on the electrification of their public transport fleets and increasing demand for zero emission vehicles in the logistics sector are the significant growth drivers for the global electric commercial vehicle market
The advancements in battery pack technologies and electric powertrains are some of the major factors driving the growth of the electric commercial vehicle industry. Many countries are focusing on the electrification of their public transportation fleets. Factors such as a rise in pollution and environmental hazards, stringent government regulations, and stiff competition have compelled automotive OEMs to make fuel-efficient and environment-friendly vehicles. Increasing demand for fuel efficient and zero emission vehicles in the logistics sector is also driving the market.
The growth of e-commerce, logistics, and shared mobility is likely to propel the growth of the electric van segment during the forecast period
The electric van segment is expected to be the fastest growing market as there is a high demand for these vans from the logistics sector, especially in the European region. The growth of the logistics and e-commerce sectors are expected to drive the market for electric vans during the forecast period.
The usage of electric vans in the logistics sector would minimize the cost of transportation. Many leading logistics companies in Europe and North America have started using electric vans for shipping and delivery purposes. For instance, DHL, one of the leading logistics companies in the world, is using electric vans in some parts of the European region.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific region is the largest electric commercial vehicle market in the world. It comprises some of the fastest developing and developed economies in the world, such as China, India, and Japan. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the dominance of the Chinese market in the electric bus segment and the presence of market leading OEMs in the country as well, resulting in the exponential growth of the electric commercial vehicle industry in the Asia Pacific. The large volumes of electric bus, favourable regulations for electric commercial vehicles, and a rapidly growing logistics sector are projected to boost the electric commercial vehicle market in the region.
The European market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period
The European region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for electric vans in the logistics sector and the focus on electrification of the public transport fleet are driving the electric commercial vehicle market in Europe. The region is a hub to major players such as AB Volvo (Sweden), VDL Bus and Coach (Netherlands), Daimler (Germany), CAF (Spain), EBUSCO (Netherlands), Scania (Sweden), and Emoss Mobile Systems (Netherlands). Europe is a key region for innovations; significant R&D; and technological advancements in electric vehicles, battery technologies, and charging solutions.
France is the largest market in Europe, followed by Germany. France, which is one of the leading automotive hubs in the European region, is home to many established OEMs providing electric vehicles and also has a higher adoption rate for electric commercial vehicles.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market
4.2 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Growth Rate, By Region
4.3 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type
4.4 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Propulsion
4.5 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Range
4.6 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Length of Bus
4.7 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Battery Type
4.8 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Battery Capacity Type
4.9 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Power Output Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Emission Free Commercial Vehicles and Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles in the Logistics Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Development Cost
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Government Support for Electric Commercial Vehicles
5.2.3.2 New Revenue Pockets in Asia Pacific and Northern Europe
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited Battery Capacity
5.2.4.2 Lack of Charging Infrastructure
5.3 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, Scenarios (2018-2027)
5.3.1 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, Most Likely Scenario
5.3.2 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, Optimistic Scenario
5.3.3 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, Pessimistic Scenario
5.4 Revenue Shift and Hot Bets in the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Robo-Taxi
6.3 High Voltage Battery
6.4 Smart Electric Drive
6.5 Technology Analysis
6.6 Innovative Charging Solutions
6.6.1 Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph Charging System
6.6.2 On-Board Bottom-Up-Pantograph Charging System
6.7 Ground Based Static Charging System
6.8 Porter's Five Forces Model Analysis
7 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Electric Motor
7.3 EV Battery
7.4 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack
8 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Autonomous Vehicles
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Electric Autonomous Truck
8.3 Electric Autonomous Bus
9 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Battery Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Operational Data
9.2.1 Assumptions
9.2.2 Research Methodology
9.3 Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide
9.3.1 Battery Technology Advancements to Boost the Nmc Battery Segment
9.4 Lithium-Iron-Phosphate
9.4.1 Reducing Prices of Batteries to Drive the Market
9.5 Others
9.5.1 OEMs' Focus on Battery R&D to Boost the Market
9.6 Key Industry Insights
10 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Battery Capacity
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Operational Data
10.2.1 Assumptions
10.2.2 Research Methodology
10.3 Less Than 50 kWh
10.3.1 High Adoption Rate of Electric Vans to Boost the Less Than 50 kWh Segment
10.4 50-250 kWh
10.4.1 OEMs Offering Affordable Electric Buses and Pick-Up Trucks in Asia Pacific Expected to Drive the 50-250 kWh Market
10.5 Above 250 kWh
10.5.1 Chinese Electric Bus Fleet is Dominated By Buses With More Than 250 kWh Battery Capacity
10.6 Key Industry Insights
11 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Length of Bus
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Operational Data
11.2.1 Assumptions
11.2.2 Research Methodology
11.4 Less Than 9 M
11.4.1 Mini Buses are Quite Useful on Compact Roads
11.5 9-14 M
11.5.1 High Adoption Rate of Electric Buses as Public Transport Fleet is Driving the Segment
11.6 Above 14 M
11.6.1 Increasing Number of Daily Commuters in Asia Pacific to Drive the Above 14m Segment
11.7 Key Industry Insights
12 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Power Output
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Operational Data
12.2.1 Assumptions Power Output
12.2.2 Research Methodology
12.4 Less Than 100 Kw
12.4.1 Logistics Companies in Europe are Using Small Electric Vans for Shipping
12.5 100-250 Kw
12.5.1 Start-Ups are Developing Entry-Level Electric Pick-Up Trucks in North America
12.6 Above 250 Kw
12.6.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Trucks With High Power Output to Drive the Market
12.7 Key Industry Insights
13 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Operational Data
13.2.1 Assumptions
13.2.2 Research Methodology
13.4 BEV
13.4.1 BEV Segment to Dominate the Asia Pacific Region
13.5 Fcev
13.5.1 Fcev Buses are Already in Operation in Asia Pacific Region
13.6 PHEV
13.6.1 Asia Pacific Region is Projected to Dominate the PHEV Segment
13.7 Key Industry Insights
14 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Range
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Operational Data
14.2.1 Assumptions
14.2.2 Research Methodology
14.3 Less Than 150 Miles
14.3.1 Affordable Electric Vans to Drive the Less Than 150 Miles Segment
14.4 150-300 Miles
14.4.1 High Adoption Rate of Electric Buses to Boost the Market
14.5 Above 300 Miles
14.5.1 Advancements in Battery Technologies Would Drive the Above 300 Miles Segment Market
14.6 Key Industry Insights
15 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Operational Data
15.2.1 Assumptions
15.2.2 Research Methodology
15.3 Electric Bus
15.3.1 Presence of Major OEMs in Asia Pacific Will Boost the Demand
15.4 Electric Pick-Up Truck
15.4.1 Asia Pacific to Lead the Electric Pick-Up Truck Market in the Forecast Period
15.5 Electric Truck
15.5.1 Advancements in Battery Technology to Boost the Electric Truck Market
15.6 Electric Van
15.6.1 Increasing Demand From Logistics Sector Will Drive the Electric Van Market
15.7 Key Industry Insights
16 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Region
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Asia Pacific to Lead the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market in the Forecast Period
16.3 Asia Pacific
16.3.1 China
16.3.1.1 Electric Buses to Dominate the Chinese Market
16.3.2 Japan
16.3.2.1 Japan has Many Renowned OEMs Providing Advanced Electric Vans
16.3.3 India
16.3.3.1 India to Witness Rapid Growth in Electric Commercial Vehicle Market
16.3.4 South Korea
16.3.4.1 South Korea Started Focusing on Electrifying Public Transport
16.4 Europe
16.4.1 France
16.4.1.1 French Market is Dominated By Electric Van Segment
16.4.2 Germany
16.4.2.1 Five German Cities to Electrify Their Public Transport Fleet Thus Boosting the Electric Bus Segment in the Country
16.4.3 Spain
16.4.3.1 Spanish Government's Focus Towards Replacing the Existing Transport Fleet is Expected to Positively Impact the Electric Bus Segment
16.4.4 Austria
16.4.4.1 Electric Van Segment to Lead the Austrian Market
16.4.5 Norway
16.4.5.1 Advanced and Efficient Electric Vans to Replace Conventional Logistics Means
16.4.6 Sweden
16.4.6.1 Presence of Market Leading OEMs to Boost the Swedish Electric Commercial Vehicle Market
16.4.7 Switzerland
16.4.7.1 Favorable Government Regulations to Help Swiss Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Grow
16.4.8 The Netherlands
16.4.8.1 Presence of OEMs to Play Important Role in the Netherlands Electric Commercial Vehicle Market
16.4.9 Belgium
16.4.9.1 Higher Adoption Rate to Benefit the Belgium Electric Commercial Vehicle Market
16.4.10 Uk
16.4.10.1 Favorable Regulations for Emission-Free Buses to Help the UK Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Grow
16.5 North America
16.5.1 Us
16.5.1.1 Electric Pick-Up Segment to Lead the US Electric Commercial Vehicle Market
16.5.2 Canada
16.5.2.1 Electric Truck Segment to Dominate the Canadian Electric Commercial Vehicle Market
16.6 Market Leaders
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Overview
17.2 Market Ranking Analysis
17.3 Competitive Scenario
17.3.1 New Product Developments
17.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
17.3.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/ Joint Ventures/License Agreements
17.3.4 Expansions
17.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
17.4.1 Visionary Leaders
17.4.2 Innovators
17.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
17.4.4 Emerging Companies
17.5 SME Competitive Leadership Mapping
17.5.1 Progressive Company
17.5.2 Responsive Companies
17.5.3 Dynamic Companies
17.5.4 Starting Blocks
17.6 Winners vs Tail-Enders
18 Company Profiles
18.1 BYD
18.1.1 Business Overview
18.1.2 Recent Developments
18.1.3 SWOT Analysis
18.2 Yutong
18.3 Proterra
18.4 VDL Groep
18.5 AB Volvo
18.6 Daimler AG
18.7 NFI Group
18.8 CAF
18.9 Ebusco B.V.
18.10 King Long
18.11 Ankai
18.12 Zhongtong Bus Holding
18.13 Other Key Players
18.13.1 North America
18.13.1.1 Blue Bird Corporation
18.13.1.2 Rivian
18.13.1.3 Zenith Motors
18.13.1.4 Chanje Energy
18.13.1.5 Bollinger Motors
18.13.1.6 Workhorse Group
18.13.1.7 Nikola Motor Company
18.13.1.8 Xos Trucks
18.13.1.9 Atlis Motor Vehicles
18.13.2 Asia
18.13.2.1 Tata Motors
18.13.2.2 Ashok Leyland
18.13.2.3 Changsha Sunda New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
18.13.2.4 Kaiyun Motors
18.13.2.5 Infraprimelogistics Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (IPLT)
18.13.3 Europe
18.13.3.1 Scania
18.13.3.2 Irizar
18.13.3.3 Emoss Mobile Systems
18.13.3.4 Arrival
19 Recommendations
19.1 Asia-Pacific Will Be the Major Market for Electric Commercial Vehicles
19.2 Electric Van can be a Key Focus for Manufacturers
19.3 Conclusion
